2020 Census: Smith County becomes more diverse over 10 years

Smith County is the 108th largest county in Texas by area, spanning a total of 921.3 square miles, according to data.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — After some delays, the most recent information from the 2020 Census, shows that Smith County is becoming more ethnically and racially diverse, such as Hispanic or Latino population with a growth rate of 31%.

The Smith County diversity index, a scale from 0 to 100 demonstrating the diversity in an area, increased from 56 in 2010 to 66 in 2020.

In total, this area boasts a population of 233,479 in 2020, an increase of 23,764 since 2010.

These changes in race or ethnicity in 2020 show that when looking at the total population in Smith County, minorities have increased at a positive rate and the white population in the area has decreased at a negative rate.