EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: Everything you need to know about voting in East Texas
The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and CBS19 has formed a Voter Access Team to ensure you have all of the information you need.
Chapter one
Registering to Vote
Chapter two
Mail-in Voting in Texas
Chapter three
Military and Overseas Voting
Chapter four
Voters with Disabilities
Chapter five
Students and Voting
Chapter six
Voting Amid COVID-19
Chapter seven
Required Identification for Voting
Chapter eight
2020 Texas Election Security Update
Chapter nine
Important Dates
Chapter ten
What's on the Ballot and Where Do You Vote?
Chapter eleven
Presidential Debate Schedule
Chapter twelve
Election Night Results
To access this guide at any time, simply text "2020" to (903) 600-2600.
Chapter one: Registering to Vote
The most important question — are you even registered to vote? If you're not, then you need to know how to register.
Do you think you're already registered to vote?
To confirm your voter registration status, visit the state's Am I Registered application.
If you moved from one place to another in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website.
To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.
To complete an application, you may:
- Complete an application using the SOS ONLINE VOTER REGISTRATION APPLICATION. Simply fill in the required information, print, sign and mail directly to your county election office.
- Request a PRINTED APPLICATION. Our office will mail a voter registration application to the address provided.
- Contact or visit your local VOTER REGISTRAR to complete the voter registration process
You're registered to vote in Texas if:
- You are a United States citizen;
- You are a resident of the county where you submit the application;
- You are at least 17 years and 10 months old, and you will be 18-years-old on Election Day.
- You are not a convicted felon (you may be eligible to vote if you have completed your sentence, probation, and parole); and
- You have not been declared by a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be either totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
The deadline to register in person to vote is also Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.
For additional information on voting in Texas, please visit www.votetexas.gov.
Chapter two: Mail-in Voting in Texas
Texas is gearing up for a monumental election in the middle of a pandemic. And while the state is one of just six that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place, election officials expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year, according to The Texas Tribune.
To be eligible to vote early by mail in Texas, you must:
- Be 65 years or older;
- Be disabled;
- Be out of the county on election day and during the period for early voting by personal appearance; or
- Be confined in jail, but otherwise eligible.
RELATED: Here’s how to vote by mail in Texas
Instructions for submitting an Application for Ballot by Mail (ABBM):
- Print (PDF) the ABBM form or submit an order online and an ABBM will be mailed to you.
- Complete Sections 1 through 8.
- Sign and Date Section 10.
- If you were unable to sign the application and someone witnessed your signature, that person must complete Section 11.
- If someone helped you complete the application or mailed the application for you, that person must complete Section 11.
- Affix postage.
- If you printed the application you must place it in your own envelope and add postage.
- If you ordered the application online and it was mailed to you - fold the application in half, moisten top tab, seal and add postage.
- Address and mail the completed ABBM to the Early Voting Clerk in your county. You may also fax the application if a fax machine is available in the early voting clerk’s office. You also have the option of submitting a scanned copy of the completed and signed application to the Early Voting Clerk via email. If an ABBM is faxed or emailed, then the original, hard copy of the application MUST be mailed and received by the early voting clerk no later than the 4th business day.
- The Early Voting Clerk is the County Clerk or Elections Administrator for your county
- Contact information, including mailing addresses, fax numbers if available, and email addresses for the Early Voting Clerks are available here.
Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the general election, and local election officials must receive mailed applications by Friday, Oct. 23.
NOTE: Do not mail, fax or email completed applications for ballot by mail to the Secretary of State's office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.
Military and overseas voters are welcome to use the regular registration and early voting by mail process available to all voters away from their home county on Election Day. However, there are also special provisions for military and overseas voters.
WHEN WILL I GET MY BALLOT?
There is no specific date, but there are rules counties must follow. If your county elections office receives your application to vote by mail more than 45 days before Election Day, the county must send your ballot at least 30 days out from the election. Some counties are aiming to get the ballots out sooner, but they can't send them until the entire county ballot — from the race for president to local water districts — is certified.
If your application is received after the 45-day mark, the county must mail out your ballot within seven days of approving your application.
What is the deadline to submit my ballot?
For most people voting absentee, Texas counties must receive completed ballots by Election Day. If they’re postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they’ll be counted if they come in the next day by 5 p.m.
The U.S. Postal Service recommends that Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days out from that due date. But state law allows voters to request the ballots up until a week and a half before Election Day, so some may not receive their ballots until it’s too late to mail them back in time.
RELATED: Some Texans are getting absentee ballot applications with President Trump's picture on them
Texans voting absentee can also deliver their completed ballots in person at their county elections office instead of mailing them in. That’s typically only allowed while polls are open on Election Day, but the state has expanded that option during the pandemic to allow voters to return their ballots in person as soon as they’re completed. Those voters will need to present photo ID when dropping off their ballots.
What kind of postage do I need?
It depends on where you live. Postage for mail-in ballots will vary by county because the style and size of the ballot could be vastly different from county to county — and some counties may pay postage for you. Local elections offices should have the specifics once ballots are finalized. That said, if you don't have enough postage, your ballot is not supposed to be returned to you. Instead, the Postal Service is supposed to deliver the ballot and bill the county for the insufficient or missing postage.
Be careful filling out your ballot. In addition to missing the deadline, a ballot could be rejected for multiple reasons. Some voters forget to sign their ballots. Ballot review boards may find a signature mismatch between the endorsement on a ballot and the one on the voter’s application. Other ballots could be rejected if a voter indicated they would be out of the county during the voting period, but the ballot was mailed from within the county.
If your ballot is rejected for some reason, you should eventually be notified. But generally a voter won’t know if their ballot was rejected until well after the election.
How will recent changes and delays at the U.S. Postal Service affect mail-in voting?
The state’s deadlines and U.S. Postal Service processes are misaligned and will be newly tested this general election as more Texans are expected to try to vote by mail to avoid the health risks of voting in person. At the same time, a troubled Postal Service is facing cost-cutting measures and ensuing mail delivery delays.
The USPS recently told counties that Texans hoping to have their votes counted should send back their completed ballots at least one week before the state’s deadline for accepting mail-in votes.
Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told U.S. senators that the Postal Service will prioritize mail-in ballots over regular mail this fall. But to be sure to avoid problems, election administrators and voter advocacy groups are recommending that voters request their mail-in ballots as early as possible and send completed ballots back as soon as possible.
What could cause my ballot to be rejected?
Who can I call to make sure my ballot is received?
You can call your county elections office. You can find a list of county elections offices and their contact information here.
Can I vote in person if I have already requested a mail-in ballot?
The short answer is yes. The process will be more streamlined if you bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place so you can surrender it before casting your vote. If you don’t have your ballot or never received it, you can still cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted once the county determines it never received your mail-in ballot.
For more information, click here to read the Early Voting in Texas pamphlet.
EDITOR'S NOTE: Information for this chapter first appeared in The Texas Tribune.
Chapter three: Military and Overseas Voting
First and foremost, we would like to thank you, the military voters, for your service to our country. To all U.S. citizens overseas, thank you for your interest in your country’s elections while far away. (Federal voting law defines “overseas” as anywhere outside the United States. This includes Canada and Mexico.) Military and overseas voters are welcome to use the regular registration and early voting by mail process (also known as absentee voting) available to all voters away from their home county on Election Day. However, there are also special provisions for you.
The process is as easy as ABC:
A (Application) - Fill out and file your Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) as soon as possible but no later than the 11th day before Election Day.
B (Ballot) - Receive your ballot or use the Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB).
C (Casting and Counting) - Cast your vote by returning your marked ballot by Election Day, or the 5th day after if voting from overseas.
Click here to track the progress of your FPCA and ballot.
A. Application
Who can use the Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) and why?
- Active duty military, spouses, and dependents (voting from outside the home Texas county)
- U. S. Citizens (nonmilitary) temporarily overseas* away from the home Texas county
- U. S. Citizens (nonmilitary) permanently overseas* away from the (previous) home Texas county
NOTE: Federal law defines “overseas” as anywhere outside the United States. If you are not one of these voters, you need the regular early voting by mail procedures.
What and where is the FPCA form?
Here are two resources for obtaining an automated FPCA form:
What does the FPCA form do?
- Registers you onto the permanent voter rolls 30 days after receipt by the county (unless voter marks indefinitely away/do not intend to return)
- Functions as an application for ballot by mail and gives you temporary registration status for certain offices
- If voter marks indefinitely away (older form)/do not intend to return (newer form), voter receives federal ballot only
When is the FPCA deadline?
- General rule: deadline is the 11th day before Election Day (earlier is recommended)
- Here are the deadlines calculated for upcoming elections.
- First day to file FPCA is January 1.
- NOTE: An FPCA for a January or February election may be filed earlier, but not earlier than the 60th day before the date of the January or February election.
- First day to file FPCA is January 1.
Where do you send the FPCA?
You will send your FPCA to your county's Early Voting Clerk’s office. Click here for county-by-county contact information.
How may you send the (completed signed) FPCA to the clerk?
- Hard copy by mail
- Common or contract carrier
- Fax (if the Early Voting Clerk’s office has a fax machine)
- E-mail (scanned image of signed form)
NOTE: If an FPCA is faxed, then the applicant must submit the original application by mail to the early voting clerk so that the early voting clerk receives the original no later than the 4th business day after receiving the faxed FPCA.
B. Ballot
How do you receive the ballot from the clerk?
Authorized method the voter requested on the FPCA:
- Hard copy by mail (default method if nothing else requested)
- E-mail (unmarked ballot) (if election includes federal offices )
- Common or contract carrier (if paid for by voter)
- Unmarked ballots may not be faxed under Texas law, regardless of voter’s status.
Did the county or other election official send my ballot?
Click here to track your ballot.
C. Casting and Counting
How do you return the ballot to the Early Voting Clerk?
- Hard copy by mail, or common or contract courier (like any other ballot by mail)
- IF from military voter (or spouse or dependent) in hostile fire pay / imminent danger pay / combat zone, may be faxed using authorized channels.
- Marked ballots may not be emailed under Texas law, regardless of voter’s status.
When is the deadline for returning the ballot?
- Regular deadline: receipt by 7 p.m. Election Day
- Deadline for voters voting from overseas location: receipt by 5th day after Election Day
- Deadline for members of the armed forces of the United States, or the spouse or a dependent of a member of the armed forces, members of the merchant marines of the United States, or the spouse or a dependent of a member of the merchant marine: receipt by 6th day after Election Day.
Did the county or other election official receive my marked ballot?
Click here to track your ballot.
Chapter four: Voters with Disabilities
People with disabilities have the right to register to vote so long as they are eligible, which means they:
- Are citizens of the United States;
- Are at least 17 years and 10 months old at time of registration (but to vote, they must be 18-years-old by Election Day);
- Have not been finally convicted of a felony, or if they have been convicted, have completed all of their punishment, including any term of incarceration, parole, supervision, probation, or have received a pardon;
- NOTE: Deferred adjudication is not a final felony conviction.
- Have not been determined by a final judgment of a court exercising probate jurisdiction to be totally mentally incapacitated or partially mentally incapacitated without the right to vote.
- Individuals who have legal guardians may be eligible to register, depending on whether the court took away their right to vote. All guardianship orders issued after September 1, 2007 must state whether the individual can vote.
- People with disabilities can receive assistance registering to vote from any state agency that provides services to persons with disabilities or from any person they choose.
ACCESSIBLE VOTING SYSTEMS
On September 1, 1999, Texas became the first state to require that all new voting systems be accessible to voters with disabilities and provide a practical and effective means for voters with disabilities to cast a secret ballot.
In every federal election (and most non-federal elections), each polling place will offer at least one type of accessible voting equipment or Direct Record Electronic (“DRE”) device. This equipment allows voters with disabilities to vote directly on the system or assist them in marking the paper ballot. Depending on the type of system, voters with disabilities may use headphones or other assistive devices to help them vote independently and secretly.
In certain non-federal elections held in counties with a population of less than 20,000, accessible machines may not be available at every polling place. To determine if accessible machines will be available or to request an accommodation, contact the early voting clerk of the county or political subdivision holding the election at least 21 days before the election.
ALL POLLING PLACES IN TEXAS MUST BE ACCESSIBLE
Polling places should support voters, not hinder them. When you go to the polls in Texas, you can expect:
- Your polling place will meet strict accessibility standards, including:
- A location on the ground floor that can be entered from the street or via an elevator with doors that open at least 36 inches
- Doors, entrances, and exits used to enter or leave the polling place that are at least 32 inches wide
- Any curb next to the main entrance to the polling place must have curb-cuts or temporary non-slip ramps
- Stairs necessary to enter or leave the polling place must have handrails on each side and a non-slip ramp.
- Removal of all barriers such as gravel, automatically closing gates, closed doors without lever-type handles, or any other barrier that impedes the path of the physically disabled to the voting station.
- Voting systems that are accessible to voters with physical disabilities and can accommodate no vision, low vision, no hearing, low hearing, limited manual dexterity, limited reach, limited strength, no mobility, low mobility, or any combination of the foregoing (except the combination of no hearing and no vision)
- Each polling place will offer at least one type of accessible voting equipment or Direct Record Electronic (“DRE”) device. This equipment allows voters with disabilities to vote directly on the system or assist them in marking the paper ballot. Depending on the type of system, voters with disabilities may use headphones or other assistive devices to help them vote independently and secretly.
VOTERS MAY RECEIVE ASSISTANCE AT THE POLLS
Tell the election official if you are a voter who needs help to vote. You do not have to provide proof of your disability.
Voters are entitled to receive assistance if they:
- Cannot read or write; or
- Have a physical disability that prevents them from reading or marking the ballot; or
- Cannot speak English, or communicate only with sign language, and want assistance in communicating with election officials.
Voters may be assisted by:
- Any person the voter chooses who is not an election worker;
- Two election workers on Election Day; or
- One election worker during early voting.
Voters may not be assisted by:
- Their employer;
- An agent of their employer; or
- An officer or agent of their union.
The person assisting the voter must read him or her the entire ballot, unless the voter asks to have only parts of the ballot read. The person assisting the voter must take an oath that he or she will not try to influence the voter’s vote and will mark the ballot as the voter directs. If the voter chooses to be assisted by polling place officials, poll watchers and election inspectors may observe the voting process, but if the voter asks to be assisted by a person the voter chooses, no one else may watch him or her vote.
It is illegal for a person assisting the voter to:
- Try to influence the voter’s vote;
- Mark the voter’s ballot in a way other than the way they have asked; or
- Tell anyone how the voter voted.
VOTERS MAY USE INTERPRETERS AT THE POLLS
Voters who cannot speak English, or who communicate only with sign language, may use an interpreter to help them communicate with election officials, regardless of whether the election official(s) attending to the voter can speak the same language as the voter. The voter may select any person other than the voter’s employer, an agent of the voter’s employer, or an officer or agent of a labor union to which the voter belongs. If the voter cannot read the languages on the ballot, the interpreter may also assist by translating the language on the ballot for the voter in the voting booth. (See assistance section above for more details.) If the voter is deaf and does not have a sign language interpreter who can accompany them to help communicate with the poll worker or read the ballot, the voter should contact his or her local election officials before the election and request assistance.
NOTE: This is a change in prior law, due to Court Orders issued on Aug. 12 and 30, 2016.
CURBSIDE VOTING
If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place, he or she may ask that an election officer bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car at parked at the curbside. After the voter marks the ballot, they will give it to the election officer, who will put it in the ballot box. Or, at the voter’s request, a companion may hand the voter a ballot and deposit it for him or her.
NOTE: If you plan to go alone to vote curbside, it is wise to call ahead so election officials will expect you. Generally speaking, you may vote curbside during the early voting period (the 17th day before Election Day until the 4th day before Election Day) or on Election Day. For a May uniform election date or resulting runoff election, the early voting period is the 12th day before Election Day until the 4th day before Election Day.
VOTERS MAY VOTE EARLY, EITHER IN PERSON OR BY MAIL
Voters who vote during the early voting period may vote at any early voting site in the political subdivision that is holding the election. Alternatively, if a voter will be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to vote by mail. Simply submit a completed and signed Application for a Ballot by Mail any time from the 60th to the 11th day before Election Day to the proper county early voting clerk. Applications for a Ballot by Mail may also be submitted in person at the main early voting polling location, as long as early voting by personal appearance is note taking place.
For more information, click here to read the Early Voting in Texas pamphlet.
Chapter five: Students and Voting
Students, here’s your class assignment: VOTE!
Lesson 1: You have to register!
If you’re a student who spends several weeks or months a year in different locations but wants to vote in Texas, you’ll need to decide which place in Texas is the place you call “home,” i.e., where you intend to return after you’ve been away. If you consider your parents’ address to be your permanent residence, you may use that address as your registration address. If you would like to register to vote at your college address, you may do so, but you can’t be registered in both places.
If you consider yourself a permanent resident of another state, you’ll need to consult with officials there for registration and ballot-by-mail procedures.
Lesson 2: Voting away from home.
If you’re attending a college or university away from home, you can vote early by mail if you claimed as your primary residence the address where you live while not attending school – in other words, where a parent or guardian lives.
To request that an early voting ballot be sent to the address where you are physically planning to be at election time (e.g.,at school), you must fill out an
early voting ballot request application.
For more information, visit the state's page on Helpful Hints on Voting Early by Mail.
Lesson 3: Work as student clerk. What are student election workers?
High school students who are 16 or older now have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process by serving as elections clerks at the polling place during Early Voting or on Election Day.
A student who is at least 16 years of age and who is enrolled in a public or private high school or home school and has the consent of the principal (or parent/legal guardian in charge of education in homeschool) may serve as an election clerk. The elections officials must receive written authorization from the student’s parent or guardian for the student to serve in the election for which he or she is appointed.
This program is designed to provide students with a greater awareness of the electoral process and the rights and responsibilities of voters. The students will assist their local election officials by filling positions at polling places during the Early Voting period or on Election Day and working under the direction of the polling place presiding judge.
What are the benefits of serving as an election clerk?
Some of the benefits of serving as an election clerk are:
- Election workers are paid hourly for their service.
- Students will gain practical experience by serving their community and state.
- Experience as an election clerk is an impressive addition to a resumé or college application.
- Students can take part in a rewarding activity while learning about the democratic process.
- Students can earn community service hours for school.
What are the responsibilities of an election clerk?
Working under the supervision of the judge, student election clerks may assist with the following duties:
- Organizing the polling place before the polls open.
- Ensuring that qualified voters are permitted to vote.
- Checking in and processing voters.
- Distributing ballots to registered voters.
- Providing instructions and assistance to voters.
- Answering voters’ questions.
- Explaining the use of the voting equipment.
- Maintaining order in the polling place on Election Day.
- Obtaining results after the polls are closed and closing the polling place.
What are the required qualifications of an election clerk?
To qualify as a student election clerk, the student must:
- Be at least 16 years old on Election Day;
- Be enrolled in a public, private, or qualified home school;
- Be a U.S. citizen;
- Have consent of his/her parent or legal guardian to work the election;
- Have consent of his/her school principal (or parent/legal guardian for home-schooled students); and
- Complete any required election worker training program.
How to apply:
- Fill out the Student Election Clerk Application and Permission Slip.
- Have your parent or guardian sign the Parent/Legal Guardian Permission portion.
- Have your school principal sign the School Principal Authorization portion. Also, take the proper steps to ensure that your absence from school in order to work during Early Voting or on Election Day will be excused.
- Send the application to the local elections officials conducting the election in which you wish to serve (county clerk/elections administrator, city secretary, school superintendent, etc.). Try to send application at least 60 days prior to Election Day (even though there is no statutory deadline).
- If selected, attend the required election training class prior serving as a clerk. This training provides all the necessary information and knowledge to be a successful elections clerk.
- Work at the polls as assigned during Early Voting or on Election Day.
IMPORTANT NOTES
- A school district may excuse a student for the purpose of serving as an Early Voting and/or Election Day clerk for a maximum of two days in a school year. For example, a student could work two weekdays during Early Voting for an election held on Saturday, May 9, 2015, and then also work on Election Day, as the student would only have to be excused from school for two days
- Up to four student election clerks may work at a single Early Voting site at a time, and up to two student clerks may work at an Election Day polling place at a time.
Remember, when you turn 18 you will have reached the age to serve as a regular election clerk or judge!
For more information about elections, go to the Secretary of State’s website or contact your local elections officials.
Chapter six: Voting Amid COVID-19
Not only has COVID-19 affected the way we gather for local high school football games and birthday parties with friends, it's also changing the way we look at voting.
The League of Women Voters (LWV) says voters who are in high-risk categories for contracting the coronavirus, as well as those who are sick, disabled or 65 years or older are eligible to vote-by-mail in Texas. The LWV encourages these voters to limit their exposure to crowds by voting at home.
RELATED: Inside Texas Politics: FDA commissioner talks about how soon a COVID-19 vaccine could be released
You are also encouraged to avoid busy polling places on Election Day and vote early. The LWV says all voters who are not high risk and want to do their part to curb the virus should consider voting early. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. The last day to vote early is Friday, Oct. 30. The more voters who cast their ballots early, the fewer long lines and crowds we'll see on Election Day.
When casting your ballot, whether it be early or on Election Day, the LWV recommends voting during non-peak hours.
"We are all familiar with crowds and long lines on Election Day, especially first thing in the morning, over lunch hours, and after work," the LWV said. "Voters can limit their interaction with the public by planning to vote during non-peak hours, like the middle of the morning and afternoon."
For the State of Texas' latest advisory concerning voting amid COVID-19, click here.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The League of Women Voters contributed to this chapter of the guide.
Chapter seven: Required Identification for Voting
Senate Bill 5, passed by the 85th Legislature, Regular Session, requires voters who possess an acceptable form of photo identification for voting listed below to present that identification in order to vote in person in all Texas elections.
For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.
For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID to vote in Texas:
- Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)
- Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS
- Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS
- Texas Handgun License issued by DPS
- United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph
- United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph
- United States Passport (book or card)
Voters who do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above may present a supporting form of identification and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.
Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill;
- Copy of or original bank statement;
- Copy of or original government check;
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
Reasonable impediments identified on the Reasonable Impediment Declaration include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received. You must qualify for one of these reasonable impediments in order to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. A person is subject to prosecution for perjury under Chapter 37, Penal Code, or Section 63.0013 of the Texas Election Code for providing a false statement or false information on a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
PROCEDURES FOR VOTING
When a voter arrives at a polling location, the voter will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is current or, for voters aged 18-69, expired no more than four years. Voters aged 70 or older may present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is expired for any length of time that is otherwise valid. If a voter does not possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of ID and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.
Election officials are still required by State law to determine whether the voter’s name on the identification provided (acceptable photo ID, or supporting form of ID, if applicable) matches the name on the official list of registered voters (“OLRV”). After a voter presents their ID, whether it’s an acceptable form of photo ID or a supporting form of ID (if applicable), the election worker will compare it to the OLRV. If the name on the ID matches the name on the list of registered voters, the voter will follow the regular procedures for voting.
If the name does not match exactly but is “substantially similar” to the name on the OLRV, the voter will be permitted to vote as long as the voter signs an affidavit stating that the voter is the same person on the list of registered voters.
If a voter possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place, the voter will still be permitted to vote provisionally. The voter will have six (6) days to present an acceptable form of photo identification to the county voter registrar, or fill out the natural disaster affidavit referenced in the Exemption/Exceptions section below, or the voter’s ballot will be rejected. Alternatively, a voter who possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with said acceptable form of photo ID to, if the voter would otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.
EXEMPTIONS
Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to presenting an acceptable photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure in the county. The application must contain written documentation from either the U.S. Social Security Administration evidencing the applicant’s disability, or from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs evidencing a disability rating of at least 50 percent. The applicant must also state that he/she does not have a form of identification prescribed by Section 63.0101 of the Texas Election Code. Those who obtain a disability exemption will be allowed to vote upon display of their voter registration certificate reflecting the exemption, and will not need to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.
Voters who have a consistent religious objection to being photographed or who do not present an acceptable form of photo identification listed above or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure because of certain natural disasters as declared by the President of the United States or the Texas Governor, may vote a provisional ballot, appear at the voter registrar’s office within six (6) calendar days after election day, and sign an affidavit swearing to the religious objection or natural disaster, in order for the voter’s ballot to be counted. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.
Now, let's recap this chapter with some frequently asked questions.
1. What kind of photo identification is required to qualify to vote in person?
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
2. My acceptable photo ID is expired. Will it still work?
With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable photo identification must be current or have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.
3. What if a voter does not have any of the acceptable forms of photo ID?
If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such ID, the voter may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.
Here is a list of supporting forms of ID:
- Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;
- Copy of or original current utility bill;
- Copy of or original bank statement;
- Copy of or original government check;
- Copy of or original paycheck; or
- Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).
Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to presenting an acceptable photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure in the county. The application must contain written documentation from either the U.S. Social Security Administration evidencing the applicant’s disability, or from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs evidencing a disability rating of at least 50 percent. The applicant must also state that he/she does not have a form of identification prescribed by Section 63.0101 of the Texas Election Code. Those who obtain a disability exemption will be allowed to vote upon display of their voter registration certificate reflecting the exemption, and will not need to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
If a voter states that they (a) do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification listed above, and the voter can reasonably obtain one of these acceptable forms of identification or (b) possesses, but did not bring to the polling place, one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, the voter may cast a provisional ballot at the polls. However, in order to have the provisional ballot counted, the voter will be required to visit the voter registrar’s office within six calendar days of the date of the election to either present one of the above forms of photo ID OR, if applicable, submit one of the temporary affidavits addressed in these FAQs (e.g., religious objection or natural disaster), or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption addressed in these FAQs, in the presence of the county voter registrar. Alternatively, the voter may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with an acceptable form of photo ID to, if they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.
Voters who have a consistent religious objection to being photographed or who do not present an acceptable form of photo identification listed above or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure because of certain natural disasters as declared by the President of the United States or the Texas Governor, may vote a provisional ballot, appear at the voter registrar’s office within six (6) calendar days after election day, and sign an affidavit swearing to the religious objection or natural disaster, in order for the voter’s ballot to be counted. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.
4. What is a reasonable impediment?
Reasonable impediments identified on the Reasonable Impediment Declaration include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received. You must qualify for one of these reasonable impediments in order to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. A person is subject to prosecution for perjury under Chapter 37, Penal Code, or Section 63.0013 of the Texas Election Code for providing a false statement or false information on a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.
5. What if a voter does not have any form of ID with them at the polling place and they do not have a disability exemption when they visit the polling place?
If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID, cannot reasonably obtain one, and does not have or does not bring a supporting form of ID to present in connection with a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, or if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and can reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, or if the voter possesses, but did not bring with them, an acceptable form of photo ID, the voter may cast a provisional ballot at the polls. However, in order to have the provisional ballot counted the voter will be required to visit the county voter registrar’s office within six calendar days of the date of the election to either present an acceptable form of photo ID OR, if the voter does not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure, or, if applicable, submit one of the temporary affidavits addressed in these FAQs (religious objection or natural disaster) in the presence of the county voter registrar, or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption addressed in these FAQs with the county voter registrar.
Alternatively, a voter who possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place, or a voter who does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID, and is reasonably able to obtain one, may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with an acceptable form of photo ID to vote a regular ballot at that time. In addition, a voter who does not possess, would otherwise not be able to reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, but did not bring a supporting form of ID to the polling place, may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with said supporting form of ID to fill out the Reasonable Impediment Declaration and, if they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.
6. What if my acceptable form of photo ID was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or is expired more than four years?
A voter whose photo identification has been lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or, for voters aged 18-69, expired more than four years does not possess one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, and, if the voter cannot reasonably obtain a replacement of the identification that was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or expired or another form of acceptable photo ID, the voter is eligible to present a supporting form of ID, execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, and, assuming they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot.
7. My name on my approved photo ID or my supporting ID (if applicable) does not exactly match my name on my voter registration card. Can I still vote?
Election officials will review the ID and if a name is “substantially similar” to the name on their list of registered voters, you will still be able to vote, but you will also have to submit an affidavit stating that you are the same person on the list of registered voters.
8. What does “substantially similar” mean?
A voter’s name is considered substantially similar if one or more of the following circumstances applies:
- The name on the ID is slightly different from one or more of the name fields on the official list of registered voters.
- The name on the voter’s ID or on list of registered voters is a customary variation of the voter’s formal name. For example, Bill for William, or Beto for Alberto.
- The voter’s name contains an initial, middle name, or former name that is either not on the official list of registered voters or on the voter’s ID.
- A first name, middle name, former name or initial of the voter’s name occupies a different field on the presented ID document than it does on the list of registered voters.
In considering whether a name is substantially similar, election officials will also look at whether information on the presented ID matches elements of the voter’s information on the official list of registered voters such as the voter’s residence address or date of birth.
9. Is there any change in the process for voting by mail?
There is no change in the process for voting by mail for most voters. Specifically, there is no change in procedure for voters who are voting by mail after their first time voting by mail, and for first time voters who would otherwise not be required to present identification under the federal Help America Vote Act in order to vote by mail.
10. Does the address on my ID (acceptable photo ID, or supporting ID if I qualify) have to match my address on the official list of registered voters at the time of voting in order for it to be acceptable as ID?
No. There is no address matching requirement.
11. Is the DPS Election Identification Certificate still going to be available?
Yes. The Election Identification Certificate is now available, and will be still be a form of acceptable photo ID. Information regarding how to obtain an election identification certificate can be found here. You may also contact DPS by telephone at (512) 424-2600 for more information.
Should you need additional information, please contact the Secretary of State's office via telephone at 1-800-252-VOTE (8683) or send them an email.
Chapter eight: 2020 Texas Election Security Update
Election security is a top priority for the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
"As always, our Elections and Information Technology officials are working tirelessly to ensure that every eligible Texas voter can cast a ballot with confidence," the Secretary of State's office said.
ELECTION SECURITY IN PAST ELECTIONS
- There is no evidence that any voting or voter registration systems in Texas were compromised before the 2016 Election or in any subsequent elections.
- The Department of Homeland Security has offered a statement reiterating this fact as well.
LEGISLATIVE EFFORTS TO PRIORITIZE ELECTION SECURITY
Texas’ Director of Elections, Keith Ingram, testified on Texas’ election security during a Texas Senate Select Committee on Election Security hearing on February 22, 2018. Watch the video here to learn more details about our office’s work to enhance the security of Texas’ election infrastructure.
On November 30, 2018, the Texas Secretary of State’s office submitted a Report to the Texas Legislature on Election Cybersecurity Preparedness. Read the public summary report here.
HB 1421 (86th Legislative Session) added Chapter 279 “Cybersecurity of Elections Systems” to the Texas Election Code. This legislation implemented many of the recommendations in the SOS report Election Cybersecurity Preparedness. This new chapter has resulted in the following:
The Secretary of State has issued an Election Security Best Practices Guide, which defines classes of protected election data and identifies best practices related to the security of election systems.
All individuals that access the Statewide Voter Registration and Election Management System are required to complete annual security training to maintain access to the system.
Any breach of cybersecurity that impacts election data is to be reported to the Secretary of State and to the standing committee of each house of the legislature with jurisdiction over elections.
All County Election Offices are required to undergo an Election Security Assessment (ESA).
HB 4130 (86th Legislative Session) requires the Secretary of State to create a certification program related to electronic pollbooks. This allowed the Secretary of State to prescribe standards regarding functionality and security of epollbooks.
WORKING WITH FEDERAL AND LOCAL PARTNERS
The Secretary of State along with our county election officials have participated in numerous tabletop exercises on election security provided by the Department of Homeland Security.
They have provided on-going training opportunities for county election officials at our annual seminars, and on an individual basis, as needed, to county election officials.
Most Texas counties participate in the Elections Infrastructure Information Sharing and Analysis Center (EI-ISAC) to ensure that the elections community is effectively sharing relevant information with respect to safeguarding our elections and being aware of potential cyber threats.
CURRENT SAFEGUARDS IN TEXAS LAW
No voting system is ever connected to the internet at any point — either when votes are being cast or when they are being counted (Section 129.054 Texas Election Code). Only software certified by the Texas Secretary of State can be loaded on a computer used for counting or accumulating vote totals (Section 129.055, Texas Election Code).
Before and after use each day, all voting systems are sealed with locks and with seals with unique serial numbers, and all election workers must follow proper chain of custody procedures during the election, including a careful tracking of the serial numbers used to seal the machines at the end of each period of voting (Secs.129.051,129.053, Texas Election Code).
While voting is occurring, election judges are required to periodically inspect the equipment to ensure there is no tampering or damage to the equipment (Section 125.005, Texas Election Code).
All voting systems are tested three times, twice before the machines are used in the election and once immediately after. The tests consist of a deck of ballots being voted on the machines and then tabulated to ensure that the machine results are correct and match the test stack of ballots. The machines cannot be used or deployed until the test is 100% successful. Note that one of the tests conducted before the machines are used in an election is open to the public, and notice of this test is published in a local paper. Each political party has the right to submit names of individuals to represent that party on the testing board and thus every county usually has a testing board that consists of at least one person from each political party (Sec.129.023 and Subchapter D, Chapter 127, Texas Election Code).
The election worker at the polling place (both during early voting and election day) must confirm that there are zero votes cast at the opening of voting and at the end of voting they must compare the number of ballots cast to the number of voters that have checked-in on the poll list (Advisory 2014-06, 127.068, Texas Election Code).
Background checks are required for all personnel that prepare, test or service all voting system equipment (Sec. 129.051, Texas Election Code).
Poll watchers are allowed to observe at all early voting and Election Day polling locations and at the central counting or accumulation station where ballots are being counted or vote totals accumulated (Chapter 33, Texas Election Code).
A post-election audit (partial manual count)is required for all elections that have paper ballots (Sec. 127.201, Texas Election Code).
The Secretary of State has the authority to conduct a manual or electronic recount of any election using electronic voting systems (Sec. 127.202, Texas Election Code).
These safeguards are outlined in Section 9 of Advisory 2019-23 Electronic Voting System Procedures Advisory.
PROTECTING ELECTION INFRASTRUCTURE
The Texas Secretary of State’s office has also taken the following steps to further strengthen election infrastructure security in the State of Texas:
- Established effective communication protocols with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS), the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI), the Department of Public Safety (DPS), and the Department of Information Resources (DIR) to coordinate cybersecurity monitoring and response.
- Engaged in a pilot program with DHS and the Multi-State Information Sharing & Analysis Center (MS-ISAC), which helped develop and improve information sharing protocols between the federal government and the states in the realm of election security.
- Instituted multi-factor authentication for election officials to ensure that only those who are authorized to do so can gain access to the statewide voter registration database.
- Installed an active Albert sensor on our voter registration database that alerts our agency when any suspicious cyber-activity occurs.
- Submitted Texas’ proposal to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission (EAC) for implementing new cybersecurity and election security measures – both at the state and local levels – using funds from the 2018 HAVA disbursement to states for election security.
- Informed and encouraged Texas counties to take advantage of free cybersecurity services and physical security assessments available from DHS, MS-ISAC and EI-ISAC.
- Removed legal roadblocks that prevented counties from upgrading to newer, more secure systems.
MISINFORMATION ON ELECTIONS
If voters or election officials come across information related to voting that is inaccurate, misleading or incorrect, please report it to the Secretary of State as they have established communication lines with various social media organizations and law enforcement agencies that can assist in removing incorrect information regarding elections.
Chapter nine: Important Dates
Here are some important dates you should remember when preparing to vote in the upcoming election.
- Monday, Oct. 5 - Last day to register to vote
- Tuesday, Oct. 13 - First day of early voting by personal appearance
- Friday, Oct. 23 - Last day to apply for ballot by mail (received, not postmarked)
- Friday, Oct. 30 - Last day of early voting by personal appearance
- Tuesday, Nov. 3 - Election Day - Last day to receive ballot by mail at 7 p.m. if carrier envelope is not postmarked, or Wednesday, November 4, 2020 (next business day after Election Day) at 5 p.m. if carrier envelope is postmarked by 7 p.m. at the location of the election on Election Day (unless overseas or military voter deadlines apply)
Chapter ten: What's on the Ballot and Where Do You Vote?
CBS19 has compiled a list of links to East Texas county elections department websites so you can see what's on the ballot where you live.
On your county's website, early voting and Election Day polling locations will also be posted. You can also click here to check out our Early Voting Guide.
- Anderson County
- Angelina County
- Camp County
- Cass County
- Cherokee County
- Gregg County
- Harrison County
- Henderson County
- Hopkins County
- Houston County
- Marion County
- Morris County
- Nacogdoches County
- Polk County
- Rains County
- Rusk County
- Sabine County
- San Augustine County
- Shelby County
- Smith County
- Titus County
- Trinity County
- Upshur County
- Van Zandt County
- Wood County
Chapter eleven: Presidential Debate Schedule
President Donald Trump (R) and Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden (D) will face-off in three scheduled debates spanning one month.
The presidential candidates will first share the stage on Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio. "Fox News Sunday" anchor Chris Wallace will moderate that debate.
In addition to the presidential nominees facing off, Vice President Mike Pence (R) and Sen. Kamala Harris (D) will also go head-to-head in one debate a week later. The Vice Presidential debate will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 at the University of Utah in Salt Lake City and will be moderated by USA Today's Washington Bureau Chief Susan Page.
Biden and Trump will then head to Miami, Florida where they will debate in a town hall style format at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts on Oct. 15. Steve Scully, Senior Executive Producer & Political Editor for C-SPAN Networks will moderate that event.
The third and final presidential debate will occur on Oct. 22 at Belmont University in Nashville, Tennessee. The debate moderator for that night will be Kristen Welker, NBC News Co-Anchor for Weekend Today, and White House Correspondent for the network.
The debates will be carried, commercial-free, on all major networks from 8 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. CT.
Each debate is sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates (CPD). The nonpartisan group has sponsored all general election debates since 1988.
The CPD's current board consists of foundation executives, former politicians, a former news anchor and even a university president.
Given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, CPD has retained Cleveland Clinic as a health security advisor for the debates.
The debate moderators are typically selected several weeks before the debates begin. Since 1996, there typically has been a single moderator for all of the commission's debates during each presidential election. The CPD explains that helps keep the focus on the candidates and their positions.
According to its website, the commission uses three criteria to select moderators including: familiarity with the candidates and the major issues of the presidential campaign, extensive experience in live television broadcast news, and an understanding that the debate should focus maximum time and attention on the candidates and their views.
The 2020 debates have been criticized a bit by members of both parties.
Biden has committed to debating Trump in all three scheduled debates, despite some opposition to the idea by Democratic party leaders.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi told reporters on Aug. 27 that she didn’t think Biden should debate the president at all. Pelosi said she knows she disagrees with Biden on this, but she doesn’t think he should “legitimize a conversation” with Trump.
Biden has said he's going to be a "fact checker on the floor" during the debates.
“Here’s the deal with bullies, I understand how they work,” Biden said on CNN. “And I’m going to play by the rules of the debate commission and we’re going to have a debate.”
At the beginning of August, the CPD rejected a request made by the Trump campaign to either add a fourth debate or move up the three already scheduled. Trump’s campaign said 16 states will have started voting by the time of the first debate on Sept. 29.
"The Commission has found that three 90-minute debates work well to fulfill the voter education purposes the debates are intended to serve," CPD said in a letter addressed to Trump's lawyer Rudy Giuliani.
EDITOR'S NOTE: The Associated Press contributed to this chapter of the guide.
Chapter twelve: Election Night Results
Election results will be tallied and released as they are confirmed.
Some counties will release early voting results as early as 7 p.m. on Election Night. Throughout the evening, more votes will be added as they are counted.
To find election night results, you can visit CBS19.tv/politics or the Texas Election Division's results page.
Don't worry, East Texas! As always, we've got you covered!