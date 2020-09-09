EAST TEXAS ELECTION EXPERTS: Everything you need to know about voting in East Texas

The general election will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 3 and CBS19 has formed a Voter Access Team to ensure you have all of the information you need.

The deadline to register in person to vote is also Monday, Oct. 5, 2020. The deadline for registering by mail to vote is (postmarked by) Monday, Oct. 5, 2020.

To register to vote in Texas, simply complete a voter registration application and return it to your county election office at least 30 days before the upcoming election date.

If you moved from one place to another in the same county, you can change your information online at the Secretary of State’s Voter Registration Name/Address Change website.

The most important question — are you even registered to vote? If you're not, then you need to know how to register.

The short answer is yes. The process will be more streamlined if you bring your mail-in ballot with you to your polling place so you can surrender it before casting your vote. If you don’t have your ballot or never received it, you can still cast a provisional ballot. Your vote will be counted once the county determines it never received your mail-in ballot.

You can call your county elections office. You can find a list of county elections offices and their contact information here .

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy told U.S. senators that the Postal Service will prioritize mail-in ballots over regular mail this fall. But to be sure to avoid problems, election administrators and voter advocacy groups are recommending that voters request their mail-in ballots as early as possible and send completed ballots back as soon as possible.

The USPS recently told counties that Texans hoping to have their votes counted should send back their completed ballots at least one week before the state’s deadline for accepting mail-in votes.

The state’s deadlines and U.S. Postal Service processes are misaligned and will be newly tested this general election as more Texans are expected to try to vote by mail to avoid the health risks of voting in person. At the same time, a troubled Postal Service is facing cost-cutting measures and ensuing mail delivery delays.

Texans voting absentee can also deliver their completed ballots in person at their county elections office instead of mailing them in. That’s typically only allowed while polls are open on Election Day, but the state has expanded that option during the pandemic to allow voters to return their ballots in person as soon as they’re completed. Those voters will need to present photo ID when dropping off their ballots.

The U.S. Postal Service recommends Texans ask for mail-in ballots no later than 15 days out from that due date. But state law allows voters to request the ballots up until a week and a half before Election Day, so some may not receive their ballots until it’s too late to mail them back in time.

For most people voting absentee, Texas counties must receive completed ballots by Election Day. If they’re postmarked by 7 p.m. that day, they’ll be counted if they come in the next day by 5 p.m.

Applications can be dropped off in person before the start of early voting, which begins Tuesday, Oct. 13, for the general election, and local election officials must receive mailed applications by Friday, Oct. 23.

It depends on where you live. Postage for mail-in ballots will vary by county because the style and size of the ballot could be vastly different from county to county — and some counties may pay postage for you. Local elections offices should have the specifics once ballots are finalized. That said, if you don't have enough postage, your ballot is not supposed to be returned to you. Instead, the Postal Service is supposed to deliver the ballot and bill the county for the insufficient or missing postage.

If your application is received after the 45-day mark, the county must mail out your ballot within seven days of approving your application.

There is no specific date, but there are rules counties must follow. If your county elections office receives your application to vote by mail more than 45 days before Election Day, the county must send your ballot at least 30 days out from the election. Some counties are aiming to get the ballots out sooner, but they can't send them until the entire county ballot — from the race for president to local water districts — is certified.

Military and overseas voters are welcome to use the regular registration and early voting by mail process available to all voters away from their home county on Election Day. However, there are also special provisions for military and overseas voters .

NOTE: Do not mail, fax or email completed applications for ballot by mail to the Secretary of State's office. All applications received by this office will be rejected.

Texas is gearing up for a monumental election in the middle of a pandemic. And while the state is one of just six that hasn’t opened up mail-in voting to any voter concerned about getting COVID-19 at a polling place, election officials expect a record number of people to vote by mail this year, according to The Texas Tribune .

NOTE: If an FPCA is faxed, then the applicant must submit the original application by mail to the early voting clerk so that the early voting clerk receives the original no later than the 4th business day after receiving the faxed FPCA.

NOTE: Federal law defines “overseas” as anywhere outside the United States. If you are not one of these voters, you need the regular early voting by mail procedures .

C ( Casting and Counting ) - Cast your vote by returning your marked ballot by Election Day, or the 5th day after if voting from overseas.

A ( Application ) - Fill out and file your Federal Postcard Application (FPCA) as soon as possible but no later than the 11th day before Election Day.

First and foremost, we would like to thank you, the military voters, for your service to our country. To all U.S. citizens overseas, thank you for your interest in your country’s elections while far away. (Federal voting law defines “overseas” as anywhere outside the United States. This includes Canada and Mexico.) Military and overseas voters are welcome to use the regular registration and early voting by mail process (also known as absentee voting) available to all voters away from their home county on Election Day. However, there are also special provisions for you.

Voters who vote during the early voting period may vote at any early voting site in the political subdivision that is holding the election. Alternatively, if a voter will be 65 years of age or older on Election Day, has a disability, or will be outside the county during early voting hours and on Election Day, the voter can apply to vote by mail. Simply submit a completed and signed Application for a Ballot by Mail any time from the 60th to the 11th day before Election Day to the proper county early voting clerk. Applications for a Ballot by Mail may also be submitted in person at the main early voting polling location, as long as early voting by personal appearance is note taking place.

NOTE: If you plan to go alone to vote curbside, it is wise to call ahead so election officials will expect you. Generally speaking, you may vote curbside during the early voting period (the 17th day before Election Day until the 4th day before Election Day) or on Election Day. For a May uniform election date or resulting runoff election, the early voting period is the 12th day before Election Day until the 4th day before Election Day.

If a voter is physically unable to enter the polling place, he or she may ask that an election officer bring a ballot to the entrance of the polling place or to a car at parked at the curbside. After the voter marks the ballot, they will give it to the election officer, who will put it in the ballot box. Or, at the voter’s request, a companion may hand the voter a ballot and deposit it for him or her.

Voters who cannot speak English, or who communicate only with sign language, may use an interpreter to help them communicate with election officials, regardless of whether the election official(s) attending to the voter can speak the same language as the voter. The voter may select any person other than the voter’s employer, an agent of the voter’s employer, or an officer or agent of a labor union to which the voter belongs. If the voter cannot read the languages on the ballot, the interpreter may also assist by translating the language on the ballot for the voter in the voting booth. (See assistance section above for more details.) If the voter is deaf and does not have a sign language interpreter who can accompany them to help communicate with the poll worker or read the ballot, the voter should contact his or her local election officials before the election and request assistance.

The person assisting the voter must read him or her the entire ballot, unless the voter asks to have only parts of the ballot read. The person assisting the voter must take an oath that he or she will not try to influence the voter’s vote and will mark the ballot as the voter directs. If the voter chooses to be assisted by polling place officials, poll watchers and election inspectors may observe the voting process, but if the voter asks to be assisted by a person the voter chooses, no one else may watch him or her vote.

Tell the election official if you are a voter who needs help to vote. You do not have to provide proof of your disability.

Polling places should support voters, not hinder them. When you go to the polls in Texas, you can expect:

In certain non-federal elections held in counties with a population of less than 20,000, accessible machines may not be available at every polling place. To determine if accessible machines will be available or to request an accommodation, contact the early voting clerk of the county or political subdivision holding the election at least 21 days before the election.

In every federal election (and most non-federal elections), each polling place will offer at least one type of accessible voting equipment or Direct Record Electronic (“DRE”) device. This equipment allows voters with disabilities to vote directly on the system or assist them in marking the paper ballot. Depending on the type of system, voters with disabilities may use headphones or other assistive devices to help them vote independently and secretly.

On September 1, 1999, Texas became the first state to require that all new voting systems be accessible to voters with disabilities and provide a practical and effective means for voters with disabilities to cast a secret ballot.

People with disabilities have the right to register to vote so long as they are eligible, which means they:

For more information about elections, go to the Secretary of State’s website or contact your local elections officials .

Remember, when you turn 18 you will have reached the age to serve as a regular election clerk or judge!

This program is designed to provide students with a greater awareness of the electoral process and the rights and responsibilities of voters. The students will assist their local election officials by filling positions at polling places during the Early Voting period or on Election Day and working under the direction of the polling place presiding judge.

A student who is at least 16 years of age and who is enrolled in a public or private high school or home school and has the consent of the principal (or parent/legal guardian in charge of education in homeschool) may serve as an election clerk. The elections officials must receive written authorization from the student’s parent or guardian for the student to serve in the election for which he or she is appointed.

High school students who are 16 or older now have the opportunity to participate in the electoral process by serving as elections clerks at the polling place during Early Voting or on Election Day.

To request that an early voting ballot be sent to the address where you are physically planning to be at election time (e.g.,at school), you must fill out an early voting ballot request application.

If you’re attending a college or university away from home, you can vote early by mail if you claimed as your primary residence the address where you live while not attending school – in other words, where a parent or guardian lives.

If you consider yourself a permanent resident of another state, you’ll need to consult with officials there for registration and ballot-by-mail procedures.

If you’re a student who spends several weeks or months a year in different locations but wants to vote in Texas, you’ll need to decide which place in Texas is the place you call “home,” i.e., where you intend to return after you’ve been away. If you consider your parents’ address to be your permanent residence, you may use that address as your registration address. If you would like to register to vote at your college address, you may do so, but you can’t be registered in both places.

"We are all familiar with crowds and long lines on Election Day, especially first thing in the morning, over lunch hours, and after work," the LWV said. "Voters can limit their interaction with the public by planning to vote during non-peak hours, like the middle of the morning and afternoon."

When casting your ballot, whether it be early or on Election Day, the LWV recommends voting during non-peak hours.

You are also encouraged to avoid busy polling places on Election Day and vote early. The LWV says all voters who are not high risk and want to do their part to curb the virus should consider voting early. Early voting begins Tuesday, Oct. 13. The last day to vote early is Friday, Oct. 30. The more voters who cast their ballots early, the fewer long lines and crowds we'll see on Election Day.

The League of Women Voters (LWV) says voters who are in high-risk categories for contracting the coronavirus, as well as those who are sick, disabled or 65 years or older are eligible to vote-by-mail in Texas . The LWV encourages these voters to limit their exposure to crowds by voting at home.

Not only has COVID-19 affected the way we gather for local high school football games and birthday parties with friends, it's also changing the way we look at voting.

Chapter seven : Required Identification for Voting

Senate Bill 5, passed by the 85th Legislature, Regular Session, requires voters who possess an acceptable form of photo identification for voting listed below to present that identification in order to vote in person in all Texas elections.

For voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place.

For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

Here is a list of the acceptable forms of photo ID to vote in Texas:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

Voters who do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification and cannot reasonably obtain one of the forms of acceptable photo identification listed above may present a supporting form of identification and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Here is a list of the supporting forms of ID that can be presented if the voter does not possess one of the forms of acceptable photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

After presenting one of the forms of supporting ID listed above, the voter must execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

Reasonable impediments identified on the Reasonable Impediment Declaration include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received. You must qualify for one of these reasonable impediments in order to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. A person is subject to prosecution for perjury under Chapter 37, Penal Code, or Section 63.0013 of the Texas Election Code for providing a false statement or false information on a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

PROCEDURES FOR VOTING

When a voter arrives at a polling location, the voter will be asked to present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is current or, for voters aged 18-69, expired no more than four years. Voters aged 70 or older may present one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID that is expired for any length of time that is otherwise valid. If a voter does not possess one of the seven acceptable forms of photo ID and cannot reasonably obtain one, the voter may present a supporting form of ID and execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Election officials are still required by State law to determine whether the voter’s name on the identification provided (acceptable photo ID, or supporting form of ID, if applicable) matches the name on the official list of registered voters (“OLRV”). After a voter presents their ID, whether it’s an acceptable form of photo ID or a supporting form of ID (if applicable), the election worker will compare it to the OLRV. If the name on the ID matches the name on the list of registered voters, the voter will follow the regular procedures for voting.

If the name does not match exactly but is “substantially similar” to the name on the OLRV, the voter will be permitted to vote as long as the voter signs an affidavit stating that the voter is the same person on the list of registered voters.

If a voter possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place, the voter will still be permitted to vote provisionally. The voter will have six (6) days to present an acceptable form of photo identification to the county voter registrar, or fill out the natural disaster affidavit referenced in the Exemption/Exceptions section below, or the voter’s ballot will be rejected. Alternatively, a voter who possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with said acceptable form of photo ID to, if the voter would otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.

EXEMPTIONS

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to presenting an acceptable photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure in the county. The application must contain written documentation from either the U.S. Social Security Administration evidencing the applicant’s disability, or from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs evidencing a disability rating of at least 50 percent. The applicant must also state that he/she does not have a form of identification prescribed by Section 63.0101 of the Texas Election Code. Those who obtain a disability exemption will be allowed to vote upon display of their voter registration certificate reflecting the exemption, and will not need to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.

Voters who have a consistent religious objection to being photographed or who do not present an acceptable form of photo identification listed above or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure because of certain natural disasters as declared by the President of the United States or the Texas Governor, may vote a provisional ballot, appear at the voter registrar’s office within six (6) calendar days after election day, and sign an affidavit swearing to the religious objection or natural disaster, in order for the voter’s ballot to be counted. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.

Now, let's recap this chapter with some frequently asked questions.

1. What kind of photo identification is required to qualify to vote in person?

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired no more than four years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

2. My acceptable photo ID is expired. Will it still work?

With the exception of the U.S. Citizenship Certificate, which does not expire, for voters aged 18-69, the acceptable photo identification must be current or have expired no more than 4 years before being presented for voter qualification at the polling place. For voters aged 70 or older, the acceptable form of photo identification may be expired for any length of time if the identification is otherwise valid.

3. What if a voter does not have any of the acceptable forms of photo ID?

If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and the voter cannot reasonably obtain such ID, the voter may still cast a regular ballot by presenting a supporting form of ID and executing a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, noting the voter’s reasonable impediment to obtaining an acceptable form of photo identification, stating that the information contained in the declaration is true, that the voter is the same individual personally appearing at the polling place to sign the declaration, and that the voter faces a reasonable impediment to procuring an acceptable form of photo identification.

Here is a list of supporting forms of ID:

Copy or original of a government document that shows the voter’s name and an address, including the voter’s voter registration certificate;

Copy of or original current utility bill;

Copy of or original bank statement;

Copy of or original government check;

Copy of or original paycheck; or

Copy of or original of (a) a certified domestic (from a U.S. state or territory) birth certificate or (b) a document confirming birth admissible in a court of law which establishes the voter’s identity (which may include a foreign birth document).

Voters with a disability may apply with the county voter registrar for a permanent exemption to presenting an acceptable photo identification or following the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure in the county. The application must contain written documentation from either the U.S. Social Security Administration evidencing the applicant’s disability, or from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs evidencing a disability rating of at least 50 percent. The applicant must also state that he/she does not have a form of identification prescribed by Section 63.0101 of the Texas Election Code. Those who obtain a disability exemption will be allowed to vote upon display of their voter registration certificate reflecting the exemption, and will not need to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

If a voter states that they (a) do not possess an acceptable form of photo identification listed above, and the voter can reasonably obtain one of these acceptable forms of identification or (b) possesses, but did not bring to the polling place, one of the seven forms of acceptable photo identification listed above, the voter may cast a provisional ballot at the polls. However, in order to have the provisional ballot counted, the voter will be required to visit the voter registrar’s office within six calendar days of the date of the election to either present one of the above forms of photo ID OR, if applicable, submit one of the temporary affidavits addressed in these FAQs (e.g., religious objection or natural disaster), or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption addressed in these FAQs, in the presence of the county voter registrar. Alternatively, the voter may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with an acceptable form of photo ID to, if they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.

Voters who have a consistent religious objection to being photographed or who do not present an acceptable form of photo identification listed above or follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure because of certain natural disasters as declared by the President of the United States or the Texas Governor, may vote a provisional ballot, appear at the voter registrar’s office within six (6) calendar days after election day, and sign an affidavit swearing to the religious objection or natural disaster, in order for the voter’s ballot to be counted. Please contact your county voter registrar for more details.

4. What is a reasonable impediment?

Reasonable impediments identified on the Reasonable Impediment Declaration include lack of transportation, disability or illness, lack of birth certificate or other documents needed to obtain acceptable photo ID, work schedule, family responsibilities, lost or stolen ID, or acceptable form of photo ID applied for but not received. You must qualify for one of these reasonable impediments in order to execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration. A person is subject to prosecution for perjury under Chapter 37, Penal Code, or Section 63.0013 of the Texas Election Code for providing a false statement or false information on a Reasonable Impediment Declaration.

5. What if a voter does not have any form of ID with them at the polling place and they do not have a disability exemption when they visit the polling place?

If a voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID, cannot reasonably obtain one, and does not have or does not bring a supporting form of ID to present in connection with a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, or if the voter does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID and can reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, or if the voter possesses, but did not bring with them, an acceptable form of photo ID, the voter may cast a provisional ballot at the polls. However, in order to have the provisional ballot counted the voter will be required to visit the county voter registrar’s office within six calendar days of the date of the election to either present an acceptable form of photo ID OR, if the voter does not possess and cannot reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, follow the Reasonable Impediment Declaration procedure, or, if applicable, submit one of the temporary affidavits addressed in these FAQs (religious objection or natural disaster) in the presence of the county voter registrar, or, if applicable, qualify for the disability exemption addressed in these FAQs with the county voter registrar.

Alternatively, a voter who possesses an acceptable form of photo ID but does not have it at the polling place, or a voter who does not possess an acceptable form of photo ID, and is reasonably able to obtain one, may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with an acceptable form of photo ID to vote a regular ballot at that time. In addition, a voter who does not possess, would otherwise not be able to reasonably obtain an acceptable form of photo ID, but did not bring a supporting form of ID to the polling place, may choose to leave the polling place and return before the close of the polls on election day with said supporting form of ID to fill out the Reasonable Impediment Declaration and, if they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot at that time.

6. What if my acceptable form of photo ID was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or is expired more than four years?

A voter whose photo identification has been lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or, for voters aged 18-69, expired more than four years does not possess one of the acceptable forms of photo ID, and, if the voter cannot reasonably obtain a replacement of the identification that was lost, stolen, suspended, revoked or expired or another form of acceptable photo ID, the voter is eligible to present a supporting form of ID, execute a Reasonable Impediment Declaration, and, assuming they otherwise qualify, vote a regular ballot.

7. My name on my approved photo ID or my supporting ID (if applicable) does not exactly match my name on my voter registration card. Can I still vote?

Election officials will review the ID and if a name is “substantially similar” to the name on their list of registered voters, you will still be able to vote, but you will also have to submit an affidavit stating that you are the same person on the list of registered voters.

8. What does “substantially similar” mean?

A voter’s name is considered substantially similar if one or more of the following circumstances applies:

The name on the ID is slightly different from one or more of the name fields on the official list of registered voters. The name on the voter’s ID or on list of registered voters is a customary variation of the voter’s formal name. For example, Bill for William, or Beto for Alberto. The voter’s name contains an initial, middle name, or former name that is either not on the official list of registered voters or on the voter’s ID. A first name, middle name, former name or initial of the voter’s name occupies a different field on the presented ID document than it does on the list of registered voters.

In considering whether a name is substantially similar, election officials will also look at whether information on the presented ID matches elements of the voter’s information on the official list of registered voters such as the voter’s residence address or date of birth.

9. Is there any change in the process for voting by mail?

There is no change in the process for voting by mail for most voters. Specifically, there is no change in procedure for voters who are voting by mail after their first time voting by mail, and for first time voters who would otherwise not be required to present identification under the federal Help America Vote Act in order to vote by mail.

10. Does the address on my ID (acceptable photo ID, or supporting ID if I qualify) have to match my address on the official list of registered voters at the time of voting in order for it to be acceptable as ID?

No. There is no address matching requirement.

11. Is the DPS Election Identification Certificate still going to be available?

Yes. The Election Identification Certificate is now available, and will be still be a form of acceptable photo ID. Information regarding how to obtain an election identification certificate can be found here. You may also contact DPS by telephone at (512) 424-2600 for more information.