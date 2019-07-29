LONGVIEW, Texas — The 43rd Great Texas Balloon Race in 2020 has been scheduled for June 19 to 21 — a full five weeks sooner in the calendar year.

Festival organizers say the move will ease conflicts with other ballooning events held across the nation, but they join pilots in hoping it also means cooler weather.

“I hope that works because the last couple of years we’ve been skitzy on the weather,” 2019 race champion Steve Wilkinson said. "So, if that helps, I’m all for it.”

