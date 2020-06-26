2020 Texas Rose Festival postponed to 2021 due to COVID-19

TYLER, Texas — This year's Texas Rose Festival has been postponed until 2021 due to COVID-19 concerns.
Executive Director and Museum Curator at Texas Rose Festival Association & Tyler Rose Museum Liz Ballard said the 2020 festival will be held October 14-17, 2020. The court of 2020 will remain for 2021.
"We are taking a break for the safety of our volunteers, participants, and community members," Ballard said. "We look forward to a grand celebration for our city in 2021,"
