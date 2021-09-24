Your guide to the 2021 East Texas State Fair

The East Texas State Fair runs from Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, in Tyler.

TYLER, Texas — The East Texas State Fair kicks off Friday in Tyler and is sure to bring the food and fun!

Below is your guide for everything you need to know about the weeklong event:

The East Texas State Fair is organized exclusively for charitable and educational purposes through the operation of an annual event promoting education, entertainment and the spirit of competition.

The fair is committed to agricultural heritage, families and service to the community. Our mission is also to create commerce for Tyler and Smith County by providing venues for others to utilize and by drawing participants to the complex. Since 1992 the East Texas State Fair has offered $877,000 in scholarships.

FAIR HOURS

Weekdays: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

2 p.m. - 10 p.m. Weekends: 10 a.m. - 11 p.m.

Food Row is open for lunch on weekdays from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. (free admission)

CARNIVAL HOURS

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.

Senior Day: Sept. 24, 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Enjoy great entertainment while sitting under the T-Mobile community stage tent. Visit the commercial exhibits and photography show next door. Take a walk through the food row, creative arts show, and enjoy great attractions.

The fair is offering free admission into the fair for those ages 60+ until 7 p.m.

UT Tyler Day: Sept. 30, 2 p.m. - 7 p.m.

The University of Texas at Tyler invites all college students to attend the East Texas State Fair with free admission on Thursday, Sept. 30. Present your college or university ID (regardless of school) at the ticket booth to receive free admission until 7 p.m.

PARKING

Free parking is available along the streets surrounding the fairgrounds. However, it can be hard to find a spot during busy times. There are four paid parking lots that are open to the public. These lots are administered by the Tyler Lions Club and cost $3 (cash only) to park.

The East Texas State Fair strongly recommends carpooling or taking an Uber/Lyft to the Drop-Off Lane.

North Lots:

Green Lot: On Front St. across from Harvey Convention Center ($3)

On Front St. across from Harvey Convention Center ($3) Orange Lot: On Front St. across from Harvey Convention Center ($3)

South Lots:

Red Lot: On Lyons Ave. in front of Rose Stadium ($3)

On Lyons Ave. in front of Rose Stadium ($3) Purple Lot: On Houston St. in front of Mike Carter Field ($3)

Handicap parking is available along Houston St. near the South Entrance (across from Rose Stadium).

Parking passes are available to certain participants:

Livestock exhibitors who purchased a RED parking pass may park in the RED lot on Lyons Ave. in front of Rose Stadium. If the RED lot is full, you may park in the BROWN lot on Lyons Ave. South of Rose Stadium.

Livestock trailer parking is provided at The Park of East Texas land located at 411 Patton Ln.

FAIR ADMISSION

Adults: $10

$10 Youth (ages 6-12): $6

$6 Children (ages 5 and under): Free (when accompanied by adult ticket buyer)

CARNIVAL RIDES & WRISTBANDS

Ride-All-Day Wristband: $28

$28 1 coupon: $1.50

$1.50 20 coupons: $25

$25 50 coupons: $60

CONCERTS & ENTERTAINMENT

Concerts on the Community Stage are free with regular fair admission. Concerts on the Main Stage may require a special ticket.

Sept. 24: Darin Morris Band (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Darin Morris Band (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept. 25: Mason Lively (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Mason Lively (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept. 26: Sabrina Toole (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Sabrina Toole (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept. 27: The Tuxedo Cats (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

The Tuxedo Cats (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept. 28: TJC Jazz Ensemble (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

TJC Jazz Ensemble (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept. 29: Ashmore (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Ashmore (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Sept 30: UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble (5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.)

UT Tyler Jazz Ensemble (5:30 p.m. - 8 p.m.) Oct. 1: Billie Joe (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Billie Joe (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Oct. 2: Low D (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.)

Low D (8:30 p.m. - 10 p.m.) Oct. 3: La Invasora Conjunto Fest

Nerveless Nocks

Location: North Entrance

Monday - Friday: 6:15 p.m. | 8 p.m. | 9:30 pm

6:15 p.m. | 8 p.m. | 9:30 pm Saturday - Sunday: 3:30 p.m. | 6:15 p.m. | 8 p.m. | 9:30 p.m.

Sensational Sky-High Swaypoles

Featuring a hand-over-hand climb to the top of a breathtaking aerial exchange from pole to pole and an unbelievable headfirst free-fall back to the ground!

The Astro Nocks Daring Spacewheel

This fast-paced act will keep your audience on the edge of their seats. While revolving on the aerial pendulum, the Nocks perform leaps, somersaults, handstands and actually walk the wheel blind-folded!

Globe of Thunder

A daring and exhilarating motorcycle stunt act. Fear is not an option for this world-famous thrill-show family as the champion stunt riders race their motorcycles within the confines of the 18-foot-tall steel ball cage. The Nocks will wow audiences with their skill and bravery racing around in circles and upside down, narrowly missing one another.

Sea Lion Splash

Location: South of Building E

Weekdays: 5:15 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 8:45 p.m.

5:15 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 8:45 p.m. Weekends: 2 p.m. | 5:15 p.m. | 7 p.m. | 8:45 p.m.

The Sea Lion Splash is a unique show that will have crowds cheering and laughing. It's an educational show with a "splash." The sea lions will amaze the crowd as they balance balls, shoot hoops, dance, perform stunts, and show their pretty smiles! This is the only show in the U.S. to feature both California and South American sea lions.

Petting Farm

Location: Beside Building D

Daily: 12 p.m. - 9 p.m.

Not only is this attraction a ton of fun, it's also a great opportunity for kids to get hands-on experiences with animals! The Great American Petting Farm is a very different kind of petting farm. There are absolutely no barriers once inside the large 1,200 square-foot enclosure. All of the animals run freely with the public, and the public loves it! Each and every one of these friendly animals is hand-raised right here in Texas.

Petting farm staff is specially trained in basic veterinary care, animal husbandry, and public relations. The petting farm and the surrounding area are kept immaculately clean at all times. Friendly staff are standing by to help answer any questions. You are guaranteed to enjoy it!

FOOD ROW

Check out all the great food you'll find on the famous Food Row! Come visit Food Row for lunch and receive free admission 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Bayou Billy's Sweet Tea

Bennett Concessions

Concessions Plus

Corky Westmoreland Concessions

Crackerbillies

Fry Dat

Greenbriar Foods

Grugsby Wonderticks

Harlon's BBQ

KInfolks Tater Hut

L&D Concessions

La Casita Taqueria

Leimon's PIzza

Mama C's Teriyaki

McKinney Food Servies

Paleteria Polar

Red Bus Cupcakes

Ruby's

SmokinLikeYaLikeIt

Stewbabe's Grill

Tapatio's

Taqueria El Lugar

Ted Kamel Foods

Trinity Lutheran Church

Waffle Chix

CARNIVAL RIDES & GAMES

Monday - Thursday: 4 p.m. - 10 p.m.

4 p.m. - 10 p.m. Friday: 4 p.m. - 11 p.m.

4 p.m. - 11 p.m. Saturday: 12 p.m. - 11 p.m.

12 p.m. - 11 p.m. Sunday: 12 p.m. - 10 p.m.

Carnival ticket booths will close one hour before rides close.

Bullet Train

Freak Out

Rock Star

Century Wheel

Pharoah's Fury

Starship 3000

Amor Express

Ring of Fire

Yo Yo

Orbiter

Scooter

Tilt-A-Whirl

Tornado

Sizzler

Rainbow Rock

Monkey Maze

Balloon Race

Combo Cars

Arctic Express

Kamikaze

Zero Gravity

Down on the Farm

Jumping Jumbos

Fire Chief

Wacky Mouse

Berry Go Round

Carousel

Dragon Wagon

Rescue Boots

Fun Slide

Motorcycle Jump

Ghost Pirates

Cliff Hanger

Super Shot

Wipeout

Persian Kamel

Tea Time

Mini Jets

Jumpin' Jack

Bulgy the Whale

LIVESTOCK SHOW

Sept. 24: Pasture and Wildlife Plant ID Contest; Junior Heifer Show

Pasture and Wildlife Plant ID Contest; Junior Heifer Show Sept. 25: Junior Heifer Show; JBBA Fall Classic

Junior Heifer Show; JBBA Fall Classic Sept. 26: Junior Steer Show

Junior Steer Show Sept. 27: Junior Rabbit Show

Junior Rabbit Show Sept. 28: Open ABBA Red and Gray Brahman Show

Open ABBA Red and Gray Brahman Show Sept. 29: Open Mini Zebu Show; Open Mini Hereford Show; Junior Open Mini Hereford Show

Open Mini Zebu Show; Open Mini Hereford Show; Junior Open Mini Hereford Show Sept. 30: Open Boer Goat Show

Open Boer Goat Show Oct. 1: Junior Lamb Show

Junior Lamb Show Oct. 2: Junior Dairy Show; TLBA Youth Texas Longhorn Show; Open Hereford Show; TLBA Haltered Texas Longhorn Show

Junior Dairy Show; TLBA Youth Texas Longhorn Show; Open Hereford Show; TLBA Haltered Texas Longhorn Show Oct. 3: Junior Goat Show; TLBA Mini Texas Longhorn Show

GO TEXAN MARKET

Dates: Sept. 24 - Oct. 3

Location: Building E

First Friday (Sept. 24): 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Saturday- Sunday: 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Monday - Friday: 2 p.m. - 10 p.m.

The GO TEXAN Market is an all-new feature at the East Texas State Fair where fair-goers can shop GO TEXAN Certified products!

Inside The Marketplace building, you'll find the GO TEXAN General Store full of locally-made products from Texas agriculture. From jams and jellies, to spices, soaps and textiles. There's a vast array of products to shop. And remember, every purchase you make helps fund agriculture education in Texas.

CONTESTS

Photography Show: Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Creative Arts: Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. Horticulture Show: Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Sept. 24 - Oct. 3, 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Plant Identification: Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Sept. 24, 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m. Public Speaking: Sept. 25, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m.