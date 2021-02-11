2021 elections: Results show Smith County votes to approve $45 million road, bridge bond

Out of the 148,948 registered voters in Smith County, only 6,916, or 4.64% cast their vote in the election.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Smith County voters turned out in low numbers to pass a multimillion dollar road and bridge project Tuesday.

Out of the 148,948 registered voters in Smith County, only 6,916, or 4.64% cast their vote in the election.

Local items on the ballot included a $45 million road and bridge bond to improve roads throughout Smith County, mayor and council positions in Overton and council positions in Whitehouse.

Results show the $45 million dollar bond has passed. A total of 6,839 people voted for the bond, 63.59% being for it and 35.30% against.