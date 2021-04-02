2021 Great Texas Balloon Race to include more flights, no musical entertainment

More than 60 pilots are expected for scheduled competition flights on the mornings of June 18 through 20.

LONGVIEW, Texas — This year's Great Texas Balloon Race will include more competition flights over Longview than in normal years, but it will not include the entertainment and other festival features.

Great Texas Balloon Race Chairwoman Michelle Ford made the announcement this morning at The Green in Longview that the event will happen during the third weekend in June with safety modifications for the continuing COVID-19 pandemic.

She said more than 60 pilots are expected for scheduled competition flights on the mornings of June 18 through 20. The flights at this year's event will happen over the Longview area instead of some of them taking place over the East Texas Regional Airport. Ford also said non-competition flights have been added for the afternoons of June 18 and 19.