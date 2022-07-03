35 YEARS LATER: $20K reward offered for information related to 1987 murder of East Texas man

On March 8, 1987, the body of 29-year-old Rickey Herriage was discovered near Athens under a bridge on the Old Malakoff Highway, just west of the "Thunder Bridge."

Thirty-five years later and still no answers.

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information that would help solve the murder of Rickey Herriage.

On March 8, 1987, around 1 p.m. the body of then-29-year-old Herriage was discovered near Athens under a bridge on Old Malakoff Highway, just west of the "Thunder Bridge." Officials say he had been shot numerous times. The Henderson County Sheriff's Office says it's still unknown where Herriage was murdered.

When Herriage was killed, the left behind a daughter and stepson. If alive today, Herriage would have four grandchildren, five step-grandchildren an a great grandson due in April.