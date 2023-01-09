Over 20 patients hospitalized with COVID, UT Health East Texas sees uptick in outpatient visits

Health officials are warning people to take precaution and get tested if they are feeling ill.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TYLER, Texas — UT Health East Texas reported 21 patients have been hospitalized across the system as of Wednesday morning.

Eight other patients have been admitted to hospitals this month with a positive COVID-19 test.

As of now, none of the patients are in critical condition and have been admitted for other illnesses.

Amidst the flu season, officials are seeing an increase in outpatient visits with cold and flu symptoms relating to COVID.