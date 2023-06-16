OFFICIALS: Tyler man arrested for shooting at cars during road rage incident

This criminal investigation is still ongoing and individuals are urged to call (903) 590-2661 if they have more information.

TYLER, Texas — The Smith County Sherriff's Office responded to two separate callers both involved in a deadly conduct incident occurring on June 2 and June 13 in the northern part of Smith County.

Reports unveil that on June 2 the suspect was seen turning east on farm to market 16 from FM 144 before shooting at the victims vehicle.

The victim witnessed the suspect's road rage episode and described him as a Black male with dreadlocks.

On June 13, the second victim reported driving out of the Bunny's Convenience store parking lot located at Loop 323 and FM 14 in Tyler when she noticed a Jeep Renegade following them. The suspect began firing rounds from his vehicle before speeding off.

Witnesses at the scene recognized the model of gun and suspected it sounded like a .22 caliber firearm.

During their investigation, detectives were able to locate the black Jeep Renegade registered to the subject residing on FM 16 just east of his series of attacks.

Once detectives arrived on scene, they discovered the Jeep Renegade was covered by a tarp behind a shed - a failed attempt at masking his vehicle.

The Smith County Sherriff's Office was able to identify the suspect as 21 year-old Ashton Ashod Smith of Tyler.

On June 15, investigators announced Smith's arrest affidavit to Judge Kerry Russell.

After reviewing the case, Judge Russell issued a warrant on Ashton Smith for criminal offense of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on a bond of $500,000.

Smith was reportedly taken into custody at his residence at 10900 block of FM 16 East near Tyler.

Smith is currently in the Smith County Jail where he is incarcerated for his warrant.