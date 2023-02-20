24 arrested, 88 roosters seized after alleged cockfighting ring discovered in Cherokee County

Thirty vehicles were also towed from the area.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Multiple arrests were made and nearly 90 roosters were seized after an alleged cockfighting ring was discovered in Cherokee County.

According to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, on Sunday, deputies responded to reports of cockfighting taking place on CR 2405 in the Redlawn area.

When officials arrived on scene they arrested 24 people and released two individuals to their guardians.

Twenty-two were arrested for being a spectator at the rooster fight, one was arrested for providing the area for the fighting and another was taken into custody for evading arrest with a vehicle and unlawful carrying of a weapon.

Thirty vehicles were towed from the area and 88 roosters were seized.