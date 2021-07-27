Coma, nightmares and more: 24-year-old Tyler man experiences months-long battle with COVID-19

The then 23-year-old saxophone player’s life changed when he first felt tired and out of breath.

TYLER, Texas — After contracting COVID-19, young, healthy former Tyler Junior College student and band player Ray Valentin was suddenly in a medically-induced coma with tubes coming out of almost every part of his body as his mother begged for her son to live.

The then 23-year-old saxophone player’s life changed when he first felt tired and out of breath. After seeing a doctor, he was informed his oxygen levels were critically low, he was admitted into the emergency room and diagnosed with pneumonia. Shortly after, he was told he was COVID-19 positive.

He didn’t know it then, but the most difficult time of his life was entirely before him.