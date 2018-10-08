Tyler, TX — 25 Tyler ISD students set to graduate Friday, August, 10.

The students are from Robert E. Lee, John Tyler, and RISE Academy high schools.

The ceremony is at the Caldwell Auditorium at 6:30 p.m.

Reaching Individual Student Excellence (RISE) Academy

The RISE Academy is a dropout prevention and dropout recovery program for at-risk high school students in the Tyler Independent School District. The major goal of RISE is to improve the academic, occupational, and personal skills of potential high school dropouts to a degree that will permit them to stay in school and graduate with skills for employment and/or post-secondary education.

Students work at their own pace; there are no failures. A student is given the opportunity to repeat assignments until a passing grade is accomplished. Class work consists of reading the textbooks and completing written assignments with enhancement using Odyssey software on our networked computer system. Odyssey Credit Recovery is also offered. Students who complete graduation requirements at RISE Academy will participate in commencement on their home campus. Bus transportation is now provided.

Program Eligibility

Required:

Must be 15-21 years of age

Must be currently enrolled at John Tyler or Robert E. Lee High School

Meet at least one of the following:

be a fifth year senior

be in jeopardy of not graduating with senior class

be more than two years over age for classification

have failed two or more subjects

have dropped out of school for over a semester

be a pregnant or parenting teen

have been retained one or more times

© 2018 KYTX