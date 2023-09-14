Over 26 Bullard High School students earn AP Scholar awards

Every fall, the College Board AP program recognizes students who have demonstrated outstanding performance on multiple advanced placement exams.

BULLARD, Texas — Twenty-six Bullard High School students have earned AP Scholar awards for their achievements on AP exams taken last school year.

Students who enroll in AP courses have the ability to take the AP exams after successfully completing the course. College credit is offered depending on the score earned on the exam - with the highest possible score of a five.

The AP Scholar Award is granted to students who receive scores of 3 or higher on three or more AP exams.

The following sixteen Bullard High School students earned the AP Scholar award are: Callie Bailey, MacKenzie Ballow, Caleb Brooks, Natalie Constante, Madison Creel, Anke de Kock, Caden Garrick, Athena Granger, Saelyr Hunt, Mason Mayo, Brooke Minton, Chloe Moga, Rachel Petty, Christian Rice, Abigail Sowers, and Rachael Wilbur.

The AP Scholar with honor award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.25 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on four or more of these exams.

The four Bullard High School students that earned the AP Scholar with Honor Award are: Olivia Anderson, Elise Ellis, Madeleine Fath, and Summer Strong.

The AP Scholar with distinction award is granted to students who receive an average score of at least 3.5 on all AP exams taken and scores of 3 or higher on five or more of these exams.

The six Bullard High School students that earned the AP Scholar with distinction award are: Jeffery Brooks, Camille Coopwood, Emelia Donnell, Caitlyn Malone, Richard Metcalf, and Reagan Stegall.