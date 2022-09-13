x
26 stolen firearms, cash and narcotics seized following traffic stop in Mt. Pleasant

MT PLEASANT, Texas — Mt. Pleasant police officers seized 26 stolen firearms, narcotics and a large amount of cash and arrested two people following a traffic stop Tuesday. 

An officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 30 and searched the vehicle that had two men inside. The officer found 26 stolen firearms, and a large sum of cash that officers believe came from a burglary and narcotics. 

Both men, who are convicted felons, were arrested and booked into the Titus County Jail for theft of a firearm and felon in possession of a firearm charges, Mt. Pleasant police said.  

"Thank you MPPD Narcotics for your hard work and striving to keep Mount Pleasant safe," the police department said.

