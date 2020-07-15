26-year-old man reported missing at Panola County Boy Scout Camp

The man is a staff member at Camp Pirtle in the Gary-area.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — The Panola County Sheriff's Office is searching for a staff member at Camp Pirtle Boy Scout Camp who was reported missing Wednesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the camp reported 26-year-old Robert Maxim Mayfield was missing at about 2 p.m. He was last seen since at 2 a.m. wearing gray shorts, a blue or gray t-shirt, glasses with black frames and shoes.

Mayfield is 5'7'', between 130 lbs and 140 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

The sheriff's office reported his belongings were packed in his tent but left inside.

Mayfield takes prescription medications, which he took with him. He does not have a vehicle and has not contacted family at this time.