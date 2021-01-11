2nd arrest made in connection with shooting at East Texas Halloween party

The ongoing investigation led detectives to believe Andre Morine, 24, of Texarkana, Arkansas, was also involved in the shooting.

TEXARKANA, Texas — Texarkana police have arrested a second person in connection with a shooting at an East Texas Halloween party.

According to the Texarkana Police Department, just before midnight on Oct. 30, police responded to Octavia’s Event Center, located in the 2300 block of Texas Blvd. on reports of a shooting.

Police say when they arrived, they found a large number of people running from the building and several inside suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ten people were taken to local hospitals by ambulance, police units and private vehicles. Javon Gooden, 20, of Texarkana, died at the hospital. The TTPD says the injuries of the remaining nine victims, whose ages range from 15-23, do not appear to life-threatening.

Detectives previously arrested Keuntae McElroy, 21, of Texarkana, Arkansas, for murder and nine counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. He is being held in the Bi-State Jail on $1.95 million bond.