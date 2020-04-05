LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported the city's second confirmed COVID-19-related death.

Mayor Mack did not provide any details on the patient that passed away.

The first death in Gregg County was reported on Saturday. The patient was a nursing home resident in her 70s.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries

Angelina County - 79

Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths

Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries

Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries

Cherokee County - 17, 1 death

Franklin County - 2

Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death

Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths

Henderson County - 32

Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries

Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries

Lamar County - 68, 1 death

Marion County - 15, 1 recovery

Morris County - 9, 2 recovery

Nacogdoches County - 179, 39 recoveries, 8 deaths

Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths

Polk County - 30

Rains County - 2

Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death

Sabine County - 1

San Augustine County - 19, 1 death

Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths

Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths

Titus County - 20

Trinity County - 9

Upshur County - 15

Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death

Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.