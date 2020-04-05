LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview Mayor Andy Mack reported the city's second confirmed COVID-19-related death.

Mayor Mack did not provide any details on the patient that passed away.

The first death in Gregg County was reported on Saturday. The patient was a nursing home resident in her 70s. 

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 34, 4 recoveries
  • Angelina County - 79
  • Bowie County - 101, 50 recoveries, 9 deaths 
  • Camp County - 7, 5 recoveries
  • Cass County - 18, 14 recoveries
  • Cherokee County - 17, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 2
  • Gregg County - 100, 44 recoveries, 2 death
  • Harrison County - 146, 22 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Henderson County - 32 
  • Hopkins County - 5, 4 recoveries 
  • Houston County - 6, 4 recoveries
  • Lamar County - 68, 1 death
  • Marion County - 15, 1 recovery
  • Morris County - 9, 2 recovery
  • Nacogdoches County - 179, 39 recoveries, 8 deaths
  • Panola County - 190, 12 recoveries, 7 deaths
  • Polk County - 30
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 38, 15 recoveries, 1 death
  • Sabine County - 1
  • San Augustine County - 19, 1 death 
  • Shelby County - 120, 20 recoveries, 2 deaths
  • Smith County - 155, 91 recoveries, 4 deaths
  • Titus County - 20
  • Trinity County - 9
  • Upshur County - 15
  • Van Zandt County - 16, 1 death
  • Wood County - 11, 5 recoveries

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

  1. Washing hands
  2. Avoid close contact
  3. Distance self between other people
  4. Stay home
  5. Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing
  6. Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.