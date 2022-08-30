3 accused of stealing catalytic converter from truck arrested in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, Texas — Three people accused of cutting and stealing a catalytic converter out of a person's truck in Rusk County Monday afternoon have been arrested.
April Corley, Wesley Bromley and Jarod Brown were booked into the Rusk County Jail and each charged with engaging in organized criminal activity, according to the Rusk County Sheriff's Office.
A resident reported seeing three people underneath his vehicle and it looked like they were getting something from under his truck that was parked in his yard, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said.
Valdez said the three people left the area in the man's Tahoe, which was later found at a dollar store not far from the residence.
Deputies discovered the catalytic converter had been cut from the man's truck. They located the trio, identified as Corley, Bromley and Brown, with the converter from the Tahoe, Valdez said.
RELATED: UPDATE: 3rd suspect arrested after allegedly stealing catalytic convertors, crashing into patrol car in Tyler