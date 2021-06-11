3 arrested, 4 sought in connection with aggravated robbery, assault near Tyler apartment complex

If you know their whereabouts please contact Tyler PD Dispatch at 903-531-1000 or call Tyler-Smith County Crime Stoppers at 903-597-2833.

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler Police Department have arrested three people and are searching for four more in connection with an aggravated robbery.

On Saturday, May 8, around 11:30 p.m., police responded to an incident at 4400 Troup Hwy., near the River Oak Apartments, after a man, identified as Adrian Kendricks-Williams, 20, was assaulted by seven people who officers say also held him at gunpoint before stealing his wallet and phone.

Police say one of the suspects is the victim’s ex-girlfriend. Three of the suspects have already been arrested in connection with this case and have been booked into the Smith County Jail.

Those who have been arrested have been identified as:

Treyvon Edwards, 23 - Bond set at $150,000

Ladarius Wickware, 21 - Bond set at $300,000

Thaddeus Taylor, 19 - Bond set at $250,000

The TPD also has active warrants for the following suspects:

Erica McFall, 19, of Tyler

Dakota Williams, 21, of Tyler

Brandon Bradford, 20, of El Paso

LaCourtney Johnson, 21, of Tyler