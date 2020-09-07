3 arrested after barricade situation in Tyler

A brief barricade situation occurred July 2 at a Tyler residence in the 4500 block of the Van Highway.

TYLER, Texas — Three people were arrested July 2 after barricading themselves inside a home in Tyler.

According to the Smith County Sheriff's Office, around 8:15 a.m., a Smith County deputy was actively searching for Lisa Renee Link, 36, of Tyler, who had a felony warrant.

As the deputy drove past a residence in the 4500 block of the Van Highway, he noticed Link standing outside. She was accompanied by a male, who was later identified as Johnny Charles Pointon, 48, of Tyler. As the deputy pulled into the driveway of the residence, both individuals ran inside the home.

Upon the arrival of additional personnel, a perimeter was established around the residence. Negotiators were called to the scene but could not establish contact with the individuals inside of the residence. The U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force arrived around 9:30 a.m., and made entry into the residence. Three people were arrested as they attempted to conceal themselves in the attic.

Link was booked into the Smith County Jail for felony warrants of parole violation and driving while intoxicated. She was also booked in for the on-site charges of resisting arrest and prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Pointon was taken into custody for four outstanding felony warrants. He was transported to UT Health Tyler for treatment and will be booked into the Smith County Jail following his release.

A third individual located inside of the residence was identified as Chandra Lanell Brass, 44, of Tyler. She was booked into the Smith County Jail for the felony warrant of possession of a controlled substance and a warrant for possession of marijuana. She was also charged with the onsite offense of resisting arrest.