NACOGDOCHES COUNTY — Rusk natives, Ronnie Johnson, 37, Tommy Johnson ,37 and Margaret Kirby, 50, were arrested after deputies found them burglarizing a building on Highway 31 West.

According to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office, dispatchers got a call from someone who thought they were seeing a burglary in progress at a metal building.

Authorities responded to the scene, walked around the back of the building and found an open garage door with a car parked inside it.

They saw two people around the vehicle that were loading things in it.

Deputies detained them both and cleared the building. Another person was found hiding inside the metal building and was also detained.

After deputies investigated the incident, they determined those suspects did not belong at the building and had forced their way inside it.

Both Johnsons and Kirby were arrested for burglary of a building, and the property they were stealing was given back to the rightful owner.

Tommy Johnson had more warrants from Anderson County for burglary of a building and theft, and those charges were added.

The three suspects are in the Nacogdoches County Jail.

© 2018 KYTX