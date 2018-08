SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY — Three people were arrested after a joint operation between the Tenaha Police Department, San Augustine County Sheriff's Office and the San Augustine Police Department.

According to the sheriff's office, their operation led them to the seizure of more than $15,000 in cash, one semi-automatic pistol and marijuana.

The three individuals involved were arrested for felony money laundering, possession of marijuana and felon in possession of a firearm.

