3 suspects arrested for robbery during internet sales exchange in Marshall

Marshall police responded to an internet sales transaction gone wrong at a parking lot on Highway 59 South.

MARSHALL, Texas — Three people were arrested for robbery during an internet sales exchange Thursday.

According to the Marshall Police Department, around 9:30 p.m., officials responded to an internet sales transaction gone wrong in the parking lot of a business located on Highway 59 South.

Authorities say during the course of the transaction, the prospective buyer assaulted the seller and stole the property.

The suspect left the scene in his vehicle with the victim following the suspect towards Interstate 20. The victim's car was allegedly struck by the suspect vehicle, resulting in a crash involving a third unrelated vehicle.

Jalonte Lemar Thomas, Oshin Axil Gaona, and Eduardo Vasquez Jr. were arrested and booked in the Harrison County Jail. All three were charged with robbery, a 2nd-degree felony.