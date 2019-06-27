NACOGDOCHES, Texas — The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office along with the police department arrested three people on delivery of a controlled substance and fraudulent check charges.

According to NCSO, while conducting an undercover operation, investigators observed a white Chevrolet pickup truck leaving a residence that was suspected of dealing a high volume of narcotics.

Investigators followed the vehicle into town and obtained the assistance from Nacogdoches PD to stop the vehicle in the 700 block of NW Stallings drive. Officers with NPD obtained probable cause to stop the pickup that was occupied by Samuel Davis Hale, 32, of Nacogdoches, Timothy Dewayne Pina, 38, and Vanessa Nichole Smith, 34, both from Lufkin.

NCSO says officers observed narcotics in plain view and a search of the vehicle was conducted. Officers located 20 grams of crystal methamphetamine, 60 grams of a simulated substance and over 100 fraudulent checks inside the vehicle. Stolen gift cards along with personal banking information of other individuals were also found.

The three were arrested at the scene.

Hale and Pina were both charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and possession with intent to deliver a simulated controlled substance.

The bond for both men was set at $70,000.

Smith was charged with an outstanding warrant from parole with pending charges.