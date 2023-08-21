POLICE: 3 arrested for murder of East Texas veteran

The case will now be forwarded to the Smith County District Attorney’s Office.

TYLER, Texas — An arrest has been made in connection with the shooting death of an East Texas veteran.

On Friday, Aug. 18, the Tyler Police Department secured capital murder warrants on the following suspects in relation to the homicide of Warren Rogers:

Herbert Simpson, 54

Stephanie Brasher, 42

Anthony Taylor, 48

Police say Simpson and Brasher were already in the Smith County Jail and capital murder was added to their list of charges. Taylor was taken into custody on Monday. Bond for all of the suspects was set at $1 million.

On Feb. 6, around 4:20 p.m., police responded to a home in the 1600 block og W. Mims St. on reports of a shooting. Inside, officers found Rogers dead from a gunshot wound.