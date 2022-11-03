3 arrested on drug charges during oil field theft investigation in Rusk County

Deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, Valdez said.

NEW LONDON, Texas — The Rusk County Sheriff's Office arrested three Overton residents at a New London house on drug charges while investigating an oil field theft.

On Wednesday, Rusk County Sheriff Johnwayne Valdez said deputies issued arrest warrants at the residence on Archie Primm Road in New London and while there, deputies issued a search warrant for a controlled substance.

Deputies seized suspected methamphetamine and suspected marijuana, Valdez said. Nicholas Peterson, 23, Crystal Slack Staples, 47, and Kristen Lee-Slack, 30, all of Overton, were arrested at the scene.

Peterson was charged with an outstanding Rusk County warrant for felony theft of copper and possession of a controlled substance. Staples was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Lee-Slack was charged with outstanding warrants for resisting arrest/search/transport and violation of bond or protective order.