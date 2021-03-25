3 dead, 1 injured in East Texas head-on collision

The crash remains under investigation.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and one person is undergoing treatment at an East Texas hospital following a head-on collision in Nacogdoches County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), troopers investigated a two-vehicle crash Wednesday evening on State Highway 7, about eight miles east of Nacogdoches.

The preliminary crash investigation indicates at approximately 6:40 p.m., a passenger car was traveling west on SH 7, while an SUV was traveling east. For unknown reasons, the driver of the car drove over into the eastbound lane and struck the SUV head-on.

The driver of the Chevrolet was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nacogdoches County Justice of the Peace and has not been identified at this time.

A passenger in the car, identified as Brandon Guy, 26, of Mansfield, Louisiana, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, identified as Sarah Barton, 23, of Laurel Hill, North Carolina, died a the scene.

A passenger in the SUV, identified as Sammy Bell, 40, of Center, was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The crash remains under investigation.

According to the latest data analysis from the AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety, there were 2,008 deaths from wrong-way driving crashes on divided highways between 2015 and 2018, an average of approximately 500 deaths a year. That is up 34% from the 375 deaths annually from 2010 to 2014.

In Texas, the average number of wrong-way crash fatalities is up 29% to 77 fatalities per year from 2015 to 2018 compared to an average of 60 from 2010 to 2014.

Texas also has the highest number of total wrong-way crash fatalities of any state, totaling 309 from 2015 to 2018.

Researchers found that the odds of being a wrong-way driver increased with alcohol-impairment, older age, and driving without a passenger.