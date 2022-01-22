3 dead, 2 injured after 3-vehicle crash near Palestine

The crash remains under investigation.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead and two more were injured following a three-vehicle crash in Anderson County crash.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety (DPS), on Friday, around 2 p.m. troopers were called to the scene of a crash on SH 19, just north of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation revealed a Dodge Caravan was traveling south on SH 19, followed by a Ford F-150. At the same time, a Subaru Outback was traveling north on SH 19.

For an unknown reason, the Ford went to pass the Dodge and struck the Subaru head-on in the northbound lane.

The driver and passenger of the Subaru, identified as Joe Miller, 67, and Mary Miller, 61, both of Pearland, were taken to Palestine hospital and were pronounced dead.

The driver of the Ford, Tiffany Scroggins, 38, of Montalba, was also pronounced dead at a local medical center.