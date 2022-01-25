3 dead after being ejected in East Texas rollover crash

The investigation is ongoing.

ANDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead following a one-vehicle crash in Anderson County.

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, around 11:10 p.m. on Saturday, an. 22, troopers were called to the scene of a wreck on US 287, just north of Palestine.

The preliminary investigation shows an SUV was traveling south on US 287. For as unknown reason, the vehicle drove off the roadway to the right causing it to roll multiple times. The SUV then struck a tree and came to a stop. The driver and both passengers were ejected from the vehicle.

The following were pronounced dead at the scene:

Walter Melgar, 37, of Little Elm,

Gregory Gonzales, 21, of Bonham

A. Rehman Khan, 21, of Palestine

Their bodies were taken to a Palestine funeral home.