3 dead, including baby, in East Texas crash

The crash remains underinvestigation.

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead following a two-vehicle crash in Panola County.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, around 11 p.m. on Saturday, troopers responded to a crash on US-59, just east of Carthage.

The investigators preliminary report indicates the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado, identified as Morgan Leon Baker, 32, of Timpson. was traveling the wrong way on the multilane divided highway. DPS says Baker was southbound in the north bound lanes when he struck a Ford F-150 head-on.

Baker was pronounced dead at the scene and was taken to a Carthage funeral home.

The driver of the Ford was identified as Juan Francisco Burgos, 39, of Conroe. He was pronounced dead and taken to a Carthage-area funeral home. A 1-year-old boy as also killed in the crash.

Passenger, Maria Felix Burgos, 37, of Conroe, was taken to a local hospital and is in critical condition. A 15-year-old girl, who was also a passenger in the Ford, was taken to a Shreveport hospital in serious condition.