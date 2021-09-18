3 Doors Down coming to Brookshire Grocery Arena in Shreveport

The concert will take place Thursday, July 29.

SHREVEPORT, La. — The critically acclaimed rock band 3 Doors Down is bringing their highly anticipated “The Better Life 20th Anniversary Tour” to Brookshire Grocery Arena in Shreveport on Thursday, July 29.

The band which was founded in Mississippi, will be joined by special guest Seether.

The Ticketmaster Venue Only Pre-Sale event begins Thursday, June 3, from 10 a.m. - 10 p.m. Please use code KRYPTO at checkout.

General tickets will be available for purchase at the b1BANK Box Office located at Brookshire Grocery Arena, and www.ticketmaster.com beginning Friday, June 4, at 10 a.m.

Other upcoming events at Brookshire Grocery Arena include: