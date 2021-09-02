OFFICIALS: East Texas meth dealer in stolen truck, runner with heroin arrested by deputies

All three suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail.

HENDERSON COUNTY, Texas — Three Henderson County residents are behind bars accused of drug possession and vehicle theft.

According to the Henderson County Sheriff's Office, on Monday, April Michelle Boot, 39, of Mabank, as caught with meth, baggies for distribution and a pipe for smoking.

The HCSO says Boot and Kyle James Greenlee, 35, of Gainesville, were in a truck stolen out of Burleson in the 200 block of Port Drive in Gun Barrel City.

Both were charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle out of Hopkins County.

The HCSO says also Monday, Samuel Joe Martinez, 40, ran from a deputy in the 100 block of Bonita Point Road.

"While fleeing, the suspect threw an item from his pocket into a front yard," said Sheriff Botie Hillhouse. "A clear, plastic container with a black, tacky substance believed to be heroin was recovered. A blood-filled syringe was also found on the suspect."

All three suspects were taken to the Henderson County Jail.