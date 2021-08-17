3 firefighters injured in Longview structure fire

The investigation is ongoing.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Three Longview firefighters were injured following a structure fire in early August.

According to the Longview Fire Department, around 3:45 a.m. on Aug.7, crews responded to the 300 block of North High St. on reports of a fire at for Nicholson Paint Supply.

During the firefighting operations, two firefighters sustained injuries when the concrete underlining of an awning on the front of the building collapsed. Both firefighters were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. A third firefighter received a burn to his arm and was treated on scene.

The fire was brought under control at approximately 4:30 a.m. with the fire being contained to the original business. Two other businesses sustained heat, smoke and water damage. There were no other reported injuries.

While on scene, the Longview Fire Marshal’s Office detained a suspect for questioning. That suspect was later booked into the Gregg County Jail and charged with arson and three charges of injury to the firefighters.