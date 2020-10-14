3 hospitalized, including infant, after 3-vehicle crash on SH 64 East in Chapel Hill

CBS19 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this article as more information becomes available.

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Emergency officials are on scene of a major crash on State Highway 64 East near Chapel Hill.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, the three-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of SH 64 East and Wolfe Lane.

Preliminary reports from the scene indicate the driver of a car was traveling westbound on SH 64 East and was stopped to make a left turn onto Wolfe Lane when the vehicle was struck from behind by an SUV that was also traveling west.

The impact caused the car to travel into the oncoming lane of traffic where it was struck by a gasoline tanker traveling east.

The driver of the tanker, the driver of the car and an infant passenger were taken to an area hospital.

