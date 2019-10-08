LONGVIEW, Texas — A nearly three-hour incident involving Longview police, firefighters and SWAT officers ended with a man in custody on an arson charge.

At 8:09 a.m. Saturday, police were called to a home at 200 E. Birdsong on a mental health issue.

According to police, the adult son of the resident was having a violent episode, was bleeding from a self-inflicted cut to the leg, and had broken multiple windows in the home with a baseball bat.

