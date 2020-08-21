3, including Tyler police officer, injured in multi-vehicle crash on Loop 323

The investigation is ongoing.

TYLER, Texas — Three people, including a Tyler police officer, were injured in a three-vehicle crash Thursday night.

According to the Tyler Police Department, just before 10:15 p.m., officials were called to the scene of a traffic accident involving an officer's patrol unit.

Police say a woman was driving a Chevrolet Malibu east in the outside lane in the 3000 block of West Northwest Loop 323, near Atwoods, at high rate of speed when she struck the rear of a TPD unit. After hitting the patrol car, police say the woman abruptly turned into the inside lanes and into the path of a motorcycle, traveling in the same direction, causing a second collision.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in serious condition. The motorcyclist was treated at the scene and released. The officer, who has not been identified, was taken to a Tyler medical center with minor injuries.