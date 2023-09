LONGVIEW, Texas — Three people have been hospitalized, with two in critical condition, after an early morning fire Wednesday at the Summer Green Apartments.

Longview Fire Department Fire Marshal Kevin May said that many units reported at 4:30 a.m. to the 2-alarm fire at the apartment complex on Hawkins Parkway. One victim was rescued from a window with the use of a ladder truck, while two other victims were found in a bathroom.