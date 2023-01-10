2 adults, 1 teen killed in Wood County crash

According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, on Saturday, Jan. 7, around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 60, about a mile southeast of Alba.

DPS reports a Ford Explorer, driven by Ashley Martin, 44, of Allen, was traveling northwest on U.S. 69. At the same time, a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven b y Tiffany Sammons, 39, of Longview, was traveling southeast on U.S. 69 and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head on with the Explorer. A Dodge Ram, driven by Frank J. Schweighart, 64, of Caddo Mills, collided with the passenger side of Explorer and continued into the trees on the south side of US 69.