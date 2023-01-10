2 adults, 1 teen killed in Wood County crash

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Three people are dead following a three-vehicle crash in Wood County.
According to the Texas Dept. of Public Safety, on Saturday, Jan. 7, around 9:30 p.m., troopers responded to a crash on U.S. 60, about a mile southeast of Alba.
DPS reports a Ford Explorer, driven by Ashley Martin, 44, of Allen, was traveling northwest on U.S. 69. At the same time, a Hyundai Santa Fe, driven b y Tiffany Sammons, 39, of Longview, was traveling southeast on U.S. 69 and crossed the center line into the oncoming lane colliding head on with the Explorer. A Dodge Ram, driven by Frank J. Schweighart, 64, of Caddo Mills, collided with the passenger side of Explorer and continued into the trees on the south side of US 69.
DPS reports Sammons and Martin were both killed as a result of the crash. A 16-year-old, was also pronounced dead at the scene.
Schweighart was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.