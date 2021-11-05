3 men arrested in connection with Cherokee County quadruple homicide indicted

Jesse James John Pawlowski, 20; Billy Phillips, 37; and Dylan Gage Welch, 21, are accused of killing two men and two women early on July 20.

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas — Three Jacksonville men accused of killing four people in Cherokee County while trying to steal a handgun in July have been indicted on capital murder charges.

Jesse James John Pawlowski, 20; Billy Phillips, 37; and Dylan Gage Welch, 21, are accused of killing two men and two women early on July 20 at a property north of New Summerfield.

John Clinton, 18; Jeff Gerla, 47; Ami Hickey, 39, and Amanda Bain, 39, were found dead on the property after investigators came to the scene.

According to indictments filed Oct. 6, a grand jury found Welch, Pawlowski and Phillips caused the four deaths "by shooting the individuals with a firearm, and all murders were committed during the same criminal transaction."