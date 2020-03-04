GREGG COUNTY, Texas — Gregg County Health Authority Dr. Lewis Browne said we have three more confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in the county.

These three cases are all related to travel, he said. With three other cases announced earlier in the day Thursday, the total in Gregg County is now 13.

You can read more about this story from our news partners at the Longview News-Journal.

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

Anderson County - 1

Angelina County - 8

Bowie County - 9, 1 death

Camp County - 1

Cass County - 4

Cherokee County - 6

Franklin County - 1

Gregg County - 10

Harrison County - 5, 1 death

Henderson County - 1

Hopkins County - 3

Morris County - 1

Nacogdoches County - 8

Panola County - 4

Polk County - 5

Rusk County - 7

San Augustine County - 3

Shelby County - 8

Smith County - 43, 1 death

Titus -1

Upshur County - 2

Van Zandt County - 3, 1 death

Wood County - 1

The CDC recommends the following to help protect yourself:

Washing hands Avoid close contact Distance self between other people Stay home Cover mouth and nose when sneezing or coughing Throw away used tissues

For more information on the coronavirus, text "FACTS" to (903) 600-2600.