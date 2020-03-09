3 more students at Longview ISD test positive for COVID-19

Students and staff are asked to monitor their health and check for symptoms on a regular basis while following the safety guidelines that have been implemented.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview ISD announced three more students have tested positive for COVID-19.

According to Superintendent Dr. James Wilcox, one student tested positive on Monday, August 31 and was last on the Foster Middle School campus on Friday, August 28. The district was notified Monday, August 31.

The second student tested positive on Wednesday, September 2, and was last on the J. L. Everheart campus on Monday, August 24. The district was notified Wednesday, September 2.

The third student tested positive on Tuesday, September 1, and was last on the Bramlette Elementary campus on that same day. The district was notified Wednesday, September 2.

The students passed the routine screening before arriving and wore masks while on campus.