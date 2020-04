Confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Gregg County on Sunday rose by three to 72.

Gregg County Health Administrator A.J. Harris said 38 of the 72 have recovered from the virus, and the results of 102 tests on county residents are pending.

The news comes a day after the county saw its highest single-day increase in new cases in weeks.

Read more from our newspaper partner the Longview News-Journal.