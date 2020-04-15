Harrison County confirms three additional cases of COVID-19, brining the total 34. 

RELATED: Harrison County reports second death related to COVID-19

RELATED: Harrison County issues shelter-in-place order after 2 more confirmed COVID-19 cases

Below is a full list of confirmed COVID-19 in East Texas:

  • Anderson County - 4
  • Angelina County - 19
  • Bowie County - 63, 5 deaths
  • Camp County - 5
  • Cass County - 8
  • Cherokee County - 9, 1 death
  • Franklin County - 1
  • Gregg County - 48
  • Harrison County - 34, 2 deaths
  • Henderson County - 12
  • Hopkins County - 4
  • Houston County - 0
  • Lamar County - 8
  • Morris County - 3
  • Nacogdoches County - 62, 6 deaths
  • Panola County - 23, 3 deaths
  • Polk County - 14
  • Rains County - 2
  • Rusk County - 17
  • San Augustine County - 11, 1 death
  • Shelby County - 40
  • Smith County - 108, 2 deaths
  • Titus County - 8
  • Trinity County - 4
  • Upshur County - 9
  • Van Zandt County - 10, 1 death
  • Wood County - 6