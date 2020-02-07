3 people at Tyler Junior College test positive for COVID-19

The people that tested positive are in quarantine at this time.

TYLER, Texas — Tyler Junior College (TJC) announced three people tested positive for COVID-19.

According to the TJC, all three people were on-site at one of the five locations. However, TJC did not say whether they were employees or students.

The school is working to limit opportunities for exposure to COVID-19 including taking the following steps detailed in a press release:

"1. Per TJC protocols, the Dean of Students and Director of Risk Management were contacted, and all appropriate individuals have been notified of this test result.

2. All individuals that may have been exposed have been notified directly with guidance on the next steps.

3. Local health officials are automatically informed of all positive test cases.

4. Facilities utilized by this individual on campus are undergoing sanitization.

Next steps:

A. When the individual has been clear of symptoms for three days, and their physician provides a release, they will be allowed to return to TJC facilities.

B. It is of paramount importance that everyone continues to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines as well as practice good hygiene, including frequently washing your hands."