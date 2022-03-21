3 people escape Longview house fire without injuries

Officials then determined an electrical failure in the wall caused the blaze.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Three people inside a Longview home escaped without any injuries after authorities say an electrical failure caused a house fire Friday night.

Longview firefighters responded to a house in the 2100 block of Pine Tree Road for a reported outside fire that was threatening a structure. Upon arrival, they determined it was a house fire.

Crews reported smoke and fire on the back side of the structure, which was 25% involved with flames.

The fire department said the blaze began inside an exterior wall and traveled into the attic before damaging the entire residence. Both the three people in the home and the firefighters left the scene without any injuries.