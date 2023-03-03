3 teens accused of threating person with knife at East Texas school arrested

The sheriff's office said Moreno, Rivera-Montelongo, and the juvenile suspect are accused of threatening another individual with a knife while on campus.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, Texas — Three teenagers accused of threatening another person with a knife while on campus at Central Heights ISD were arrested Thursday in Nacogdoches County.

Angel Moreno and Angel Marcelino Rivera Montelongo, both 18, have been charged with engaging in organized criminal activity. They were booked into the Nacogdoches County Jail, according to the Nacogdoches County Sheriff's Office.

The third teen, who is under 18, was booked into a juvenile detention center on the same charge. Their name has not been released, the sheriff's office said.

The sheriff's office said Moreno, Rivera-Montelongo, and the juvenile suspect are accused of threatening another individual with a knife while on campus at Central Heights ISD.

The victim's name has not been released and they were not injured, officials said. The incident appears to stem from an earlier, off-campus altercation, which is under investigation.