TYLER — Three Tyler men were arrested Wednesday by the Smith County Sheriff's Office for possible immigration violations. Two of those men were also charged with possession of what authorities believed to be cocaine.

A spokesperson for the FBI field office in Dallas said Juan Manuel Barrientos, 51, of Tyler was arrested Wednesday by the sheriff's office on a federal warrant for immigration violations.

The FBI said Miguel Angel Avendano-Flores, 32, of Tyler Aniceto Saucedo-Alcaraz, 19 of Tyler were arrested in connection with Barrientos.

The FBI said the men are all suspected of making illegal reentry into the U.S.

Avendano-Flores and Saucedo-Alcaraz were found to be in possession of what authorities believed to be cocaine, according to the FBI.

Avendano-Flores and Saucedo-Alcaraz were charged with possession of a controlled substance in penalty group 1 weighing at least 4 grams but less than 200 grams, according to Smith County Jail records.

The FBI said Barrientos could be facing other federal charges.

The inmate booking report from the sheriff's office indicates the men were booked into the Smith County Jail shortly after 10 a.m. on Wednesday.

The men are being held on immigration detainers, according to jail records.

Avendano-Flores and Saucedo-Alcaraz's bonds were set at $50,000, according to Smith County judicial records.

The sheriff's office was contacted on Thursday. The public information officer said the office will be sending a news release about the arrest.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2018. Tyler Morning Telegraph.