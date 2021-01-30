3-vehicle crash in Panola turns fatal, other injuries unknown

This is a developing story. Information will be released later today.

CARTHAGE, Texas — At approximately 7:00 a.m. this morning, troopers responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on US-79, approximately eleven miles north of the city of Carthage in Panola County.

The roadway is shut down as emergency responders work to investigate.

Traffic is being diverted around the crash scene. Motorists traveling southbound on US-79 will be redirected to FM-31 then to FM-1794 then to FM-1186 back to US-79. Northbound traffic will be rerouted in the reverse.