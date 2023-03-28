3 women work to reduce food waste in Smith County through their nonprofit Food Finders

Keira McCreery, Carol Lee and Jill Hossler, co-founders of Food Finders, noticed a great deal of food getting wasted across Smith County.

TYLER, Texas — Three local women have made it their mission to help reduce food waste and hunger in Smith County through their nonprofit - Food Finders of Smith County.

"We just saw a need in the community where there's excess healthy food that's going to be discarded, and we go pick it up and build these food pantries for people who need it," the founder said.

On Monday, they were able to pick up a total of 850 pounds of food from Pulp Pantires, Granary Health Foods and Laurel and Pearl Bakery.

"If you have excess food, we don't have a holding tank, we take it from point A to point B directly," Lee said.

After they pick up the food, they drop the items to local places that distribute food like the St. Louis Baptist Church in Tyler.

"We are so appreciative of how often they do this and how much they help us to be a blessing to this community because they are a blessing to us." said Pastor Ralph Caraway.

Caraway said the food collected is enough to feed people in need for the next two months.

But this wouldn’t be possible without their partnerships with different businesses and markets that donate.

In order to help more people needing help in Smith County, Food Finders say they need more volunteers and more businesses to donate food.

"Any restaurant in town, who has that excess food, all they need to do is freeze it, give us a call, and we'll come on get it," Lee said. "We have four scheduled weekly pickups every week. So we can double and triple that with the volunteers we have."

The nonprofit's ultimate goal is to feed as many people as possible.